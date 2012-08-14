BRIEF-Repligen posts Q4 adj. earnings per share $0.08
* Repligen reports fourth quarter 2016 financial results, provides guidance for 2017
Aug 14 Reinsurance Group of America Inc : * Moodys rates rga sub debt at baa2(hyb); stable outlook * Rpt-moodys rates rga sub debt at baa2(hyb); stable outlook
* Repligen reports fourth quarter 2016 financial results, provides guidance for 2017
* Maple Leaf enhances governance agreement with McCain Capital and Michael McCain
* Spark Therapeutics reports 2016 financial results and business highlights Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: