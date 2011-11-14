(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 14 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its 'BBB+' senior unsecured debt rating to Kellogg Co.'s ( K.N ) proposed $500 million notes due 2016. The company will issue the notes off of its shelf registration for debt securities. Kellogg intends to use net proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes, including repayment of commercial paper. The Battle Creek, Mich.-based company had about $6 billion of debt as of Oct. 1, 2011, including about $707 million of commercial paper. Our 'BBB+' corporate credit rating reflects Kellogg's strong business risk profile, highlighted by its leading market positions in the ready-to-eat cereal and snack food industries, and the company's historically stable cash flows. Standard & Poor's believes Kellogg has an intermediate financial risk profile, marked by high levels of share repurchase activity and moderate debt leverage and cash flow coverage measures (including about 2.8x total debt-to-EBITDA ratio, and 27% ratio of funds from operations (FFO) to total debt, for the 12 months ended Oct. 1, 2011). We expect Kellogg will keep leverage close to 2.5x and FFO to total debt near 25%. We could consider a lower rating if operating performance declines and/or if leverage increases and is sustained at more than 3x and FFO to total debt approaches 20%. For the full corporate credit rating rationale, see Standard & Poor's research report on Kellogg, published on Sept. 12, 2011, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal. RELATED RESEARCH

-- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 RATINGS LIST Kellogg Co. Corporate credit rating BBB+/Stable/A-2 Rating Assigned Kellogg Co. Senior unsecured $500 mil. notes due 2016 BBB+ Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column. Primary Credit Analyst: Alison Sullivan, New York (1) 212-438-3007;

alison_sullivan@standardandpoors.com Secondary Contact: Rick Joy, New York 212-438-1310;

rick_joy@standardandpoors.com (New York Ratings Team)