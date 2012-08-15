Aug 15 -

OVERVIEW

-- On March 19, 2012, we placed on CreditWatch negative our ratings on all of the classes of notes in this transaction, following our update to the criteria and assumptions we use to rate CDOs of SF assets.

-- Based on the application of our criteria for CDOs of SF assets, we have lowered and removed from CreditWatch negative our ratings in the transaction.

-- CAIRN EURO ABS CDO I is a cash flow CDO of mainly European mezzanine ABS transaction.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered and removed from CreditWatch negative its credit ratings on CAIRN EURO ABS CDO I PLC's class X, A1S, A1J, A2, A3, B, and C notes. At closing, CAIRN EURO ABS CDO I also issued unrated class F notes (see list below).

CAIRN EURO ABS CDO I is a cash flow collateralized debt obligation (CDO) of mainly European mezzanine asset-backed securities (ABS).

On March 19, 2012, we placed on CreditWatch negative our ratings on the class X, A1S, A1J, A2, A3, B, and C notes in this transaction, following our update to the criteria and assumptions we use to rate CDOs of structured finance (SF) assets, which became effective on March 19, 2012 (see "Global CDOs Of Pooled Structured Finance Assets: Methodology And Assumptions," published on Feb. 21, 2012, and "S&P EMEA CDO Ratings Placed On CreditWatch Negative In Connection With Revised SF CDO Criteria," published on March 19, 2012).

Today's rating actions resolve these CreditWatch negative placements. They follow the application of our criteria for CDOs of pooled SF assets as well as our assessment of the negative rating migration in the portfolio of performing assets and the continued deferral of interest of the class A3, B, and C notes since our last review in February 2011 (see "Ratings Affirmed In Cash Flow CDO Deal CAIRN EURO ABS CDO I," published on Feb. 16, 2011).

A portion of the assets in the portfolio is referenced through a credit default swap. The terms of the swap require the issuer to make credit protection payments to the counterparty if certain credit events as defined in the swap occur. The issuer funds any such protection payments by withdrawing the required amount from a guaranteed investment contract (GIC) account. The issuer funded the GIC account at closing using some of the notes' proceeds.

Neither the application of our largest obligor default test nor our largest industry default test affected our ratings on the notes. These are two supplemental stress tests we introduced in our CDO of ABS criteria, which assess whether a CDO has sufficient credit enhancement to pass the applicable thresholds at each liability rating level. We have used the same asset ratings used in our CDO Evaluator model for the supplemental tests.

We subjected the capital structure to a cash flow analysis based on the updated methodology and assumptions as outlined by our criteria, to determine the break-even default rate (BDR) for each rated class of notes at each rating level. At the same time, we conducted a credit analysis based on our new assumptions to determine the scenario default rate (SDR) at each rating level.

Following the application of our CDO of ABS criteria, the SDRs have increased significantly and the assumed weighted-average recoveries at each rating category have significantly dropped.

In our view, the decrease in BDRs and the increase in SDRs indicate that the current level of credit enhancement available to the class X, A1S, A1J, A2, A3, B, and C notes are no longer commensurate with their current rating levels.

As a result of these developments, we have lowered and removed from CreditWatch negative our ratings on the class X, A1S, A1J, A2, A3, B, and C notes.

RATINGS LIST

Class Rating

To From

CAIRN EURO ABS CDO I PLC

EUR354.75 Million Floating-Rate Notes

Ratings Lowered And Removed From CreditWatch Negative

X A+ (sf) AAA (sf)/Watch Neg

A1S BB (sf) AA (sf)/Watch Neg

A1J BB- (sf) AA (sf)/Watch Neg

A2 B+ (sf) A+ (sf)/Watch Neg

A3 CCC+ (sf) BBB- (sf)/Watch Neg

B CCC- (sf) B+ (sf)/Watch Neg

C CCC- (sf) CCC+ (sf)/Watch Neg

F NR NR

NR--Not rated.