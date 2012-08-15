BRIEF-Petrobras and Foro Energy announce extension of technology cooperation agreement
* Extension sets framework to continue research between Petrobras and Foro Energy for an additional two years
Aug 15 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has assigned its 'BBB' subordinated debt rating to Reinsurance Group of America Inc.'s (RGA) $400 million 30-year subordinated notes due 2042. The issue is a drawdown from RGA's universal shelf program. RGA expects to use the proceeds from the notes to fund general corporate purposes. The rating on this issuance is one notch higher than our rating on the company's junior subordinated issue (maturing in 2065) due to the absence of mandatory deferral of interest triggers, which are present in the earlier issue. RGA will still have the right to defer the interest payments on this issue for up to five years. We expect RGA's leverage, including the above transaction, to be below 30% and for interest coverage to be about 8x--both are within our tolerances for the rating level. The 'AA-' insurer financial strength ratings on RGA Reinsurance Co. and the 'A-' counterparty credit rating on parent RGA reflect the group's very strong competitive position in the life reinsurance market, in particular, in the North American market, and very strong and stable operating performance. However we note the declining cession rate in RGA's key North American market and that growth opportunities are taking place in noncore competencies. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Holding Company Analysis, June 11, 2009 -- Flexible Gapping Of Ratings Reflects Regional Variations In Structural Subordination As Well As Differing Debt-Servicing Capacities, May 25, 2005 RATINGS LIST Reinsurance Group of America Inc. Counterparty Credit Rating A-/Stable NEW RATING Reinsurance Group of America Inc. $400 mil sub notes due 2042 BBB
* Extension sets framework to continue research between Petrobras and Foro Energy for an additional two years
* Placement is an offering of up to 4 million units at C$0.20 per unit
Feb 16 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.