BRIEF-NV Gold announces private placement of up to C$800,000
* Placement is an offering of up to 4 million units at C$0.20 per unit
Aug 15 Caesars Entertainment Corp : * Moodys comments that caesars proposed $750 million senior secured add-on is
a credit positive; no ratings impact * Rpt-moodys comments that caesars proposed $750 million senior secured
add-on is a credit positive; no ratings impact
* Placement is an offering of up to 4 million units at C$0.20 per unit
Feb 16 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LJUBLJANA, Feb 16 Slovenia's sole nuclear power plant Krsko (NEK) automatically halted operations on Thursday after detecting an as yet undiagnosed irregularity, NEK spokeswoman Ida Novak Jerele told Reuters.