Aug 15 - Fitch Ratings assigns an 'A-' rating to Pacific Gas & Electric Company's (PG&E; Issuer Default Rating 'BBB+') $750 million issuance of senior unsecured notes. The notes were issued in two tranches: --$400 million of 2.45% notes due Aug. 15, 2022; --$350 million of 3.75% coupon notes due Aug. 15, 2042. The Rating Outlook is Stable. Key Rating Drivers: The Rating and Stable Rating Outlook reflect the challenges and uncertainties confronting PG&E in the aftermath of the September 2010 San Bruno natural gas pipeline explosion and fire, including: --The magnitude of future costs and fines related to the San Bruno accident and its impact on PG&E's consolidated financials; --The impact of the pending California Public Utility Commission (CPUC) order initiating rulemaking (OIR) docket on PG&E's financial profile; --Uncertainty regarding the criminal investigation into the San Bruno gas pipeline explosion and fire. Key ratings drivers going forward include the outcome of the factors listed above, as well as: --Continuation of a balanced regulatory regime in the state of California; --The effective execution of its large capex program and the ability to recover related costs; --Execution of management's commitment to issue common equity at the parent to maintain PG&E's CPUC-authorized capital structure. Fitch believes these uncertainties and their financial consequences will be resolved within the current rating category, supporting the stable outlook. Management has indicated that it is engaged in discussions with relevant parties to settle pending issues related to the San Bruno tragedy. Intense Scrutiny: The operating environment for PG&E has become more challenging as the result of the San Bruno disaster. PG&E has come under significant federal and state regulatory scrutiny and is the subject of a criminal investigation as a result of the accident. Fitch expects PG&E will continue to be subject to meaningfully higher operating and capital expense to comply with emerging regulatory pipeline safety requirements. Settlement Discussions: Realization of a reasonable settlement of pending San Bruno issues in the near future would, in Fitch's opinion, eliminate a major source of uncertainty for the company and would be supportive of PG&E's current ratings. However, Fitch believes the number of parties to the proceedings and the highly politicized environment in the wake of the accident are serious hurdles to a potential global settlement. OIR Decision Approaching: Meanwhile, a final order in the OIR is expected in September 2012. The CPUC convened the OIR to adopt new rules on pipeline safety for all natural gas transmission pipeline operations, in the wake of the San Bruno disaster. As part of this proceeding, the CPUC is expected to consider the investment and costs associated with implementation of new safety standards and appropriate cost recovery mechanisms. The rulemaking will consider hydrostatic testing, pipeline replacement, and automatic shut-off valves, among other things. Fitch believes the final decision in the proceeding will ultimately facilitate timely recovery of future pipeline safety investment and operating costs. The inability to recover PG&E's investment in natural gas pipeline safety and related operating expenses on a timely basis would be an adverse development, in Fitch's opinion, and likely lead to future credit rating downgrades. Continued delay in addressing this issue could also lead to adverse credit rating actions. OIIs: Three orders initiating investigations (OII) are also proceeding at the CPUC and are expected to be completed in early 2013, barring a global San Bruno settlement. Completion of the OII process is expected to result in a large fine for past safety violations. While the magnitude of any potential fine is unclear, the company has taken a $200 million reserve in anticipation of a final CPUC ruling in the matter. However, a worse-than-expected outcome for the utility's creditworthiness as the result of the commission investigations and magnitude of the fine cannot be ruled out. Credit Metrics: The ratings consider PG&E's EBITDA credit metrics relative to debt and interest expense levels. Fitch estimates that PG&E's consolidated debt-to-EBITDA will improve to 3.3x and EBITDA-to-interest will be better than 5x in 2013 - 2014. On a 12 month trailing basis, PG&E's ratio of debt to EBITDA was 3.6 times (x) and EBITDA to interest expense 5.2x. Management Changes: Fitch believes management changes at PG&E and its corporate parent PG&E Corporation (PCG; BBB+; Stable Outlook) and the restructuring of its natural gas operations under Nick Stavropoulos, Executive VP of Natural Gas Operations in June 2011 is a constructive development. Management has responded to the San Bruno disaster by pledging to support the community's recovery, cooperating with ongoing investigations and revamping operations to improve safety to restore the confidence of its constituents. Third Party Liability: PG&E management estimates total third party liability exposure related to San Bruno at $455 million - $600 million. In 2010 and 2011, PG&E booked charges totaling $220 million and $155 million, respectively, and foresees exposure of $80 - 225 million in 2012. PG&E's aggregate level of liability insurance for damages is approximately $992 million of coverage with a $10 million deductible. PG&E's credit ratings also reflect the balanced regulatory environment in California, a manageable debt burden and solid earnings and cash flows. The ratings also recognize the challenges associated with the utility's large capital expenditure program. Liquidity: As of June 30, 2012, PG&E had availability of $1.8 billion under its $3 billion credit facility and $363 million of letters of credit outstanding. Commercial paper outstanding at the utility was $825 million at the end of the second quarter. PG&E's credit agreement expires May 2016. CA Regulatory Compact: The CPUC's attention to safety has been criticized in the aftermath of the San Bruno disaster. The highly politicized environment created by the San Bruno disaster along with delay in pending general rate case (GRC) proceedings and appointment of three commissioners for terms beginning last year by then incoming Governor Jerry Brown injects a measure of uncertainty to the regulatory compact in the California. Fitch believes the political/regulatory environment will remain balanced and committed to financially strong electric utilities in order to achieve ongoing energy policy goals supported by the Brown administration. Southern California Edison, San Diego Gas & Electric and Southern California Gas Company have all experienced delays in GRC proceedings before the CPUC. However, in Fitch's view, these delays are explained by the unusual filing of three GRCs in one year and the unexpected workload created by the San Bruno natural gas pipeline explosion and fire. An unexpected, significant deterioration in the regulatory compact in California could lead to adverse future credit rating actions. Revenue decoupling, regulatory balancing accounts, forward looking test years and pre-approval of planned capital expenditures greatly reduce PG&E's exposure to regulatory lag and operating cash flow attrition, in Fitch's opinion. ROE Trend Uncertain: Investors have expressed concern that the commission may push authorized returns lower in the utilities' upcoming cost-of-capital proceeding (CoC). In California, unlike many other jurisdictions, CoC rate filings are separated from GRC proceedings. Fitch believes it is likely that the CPUC will push authorized returns on equity (ROE) lower in PG&E's pending cost of capital (CoC) proceeding but that the outcome should prove to be manageable within PG&E's current credit rating profile. PG&E, along with the three other large investor-owned utilities in California, filed its initial CoC testimony on April 20, 2012 requesting a lower weighted average return of capital. Recently filed intervener testimony in the proceeding called for significantly lower ROEs. However, Fitch notes that intervener testimony in the CoC proceeding is consistent with PG&E's proposed capital structure and cost of preferred and debt capital. Triggers for Future Rating Actions: A negative rating action could be triggered by: --An adverse outcome in PG&E's pending OIR; --Continued delay in the pending OIR; --A higher than expected fine resulting from pending OIIs; and --Deterioration of the regulatory compact in California. A positive rating action appears unlikely given the uncertainties and costs associated San Bruno natural gas pipeline explosion and fire. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Corporate Rating Methodology' (Aug. 8, 2012); --'Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Utilities' (May 12, 2011); --'Rating North American Utilities, Power, Gas and Water Companies' (May 16, 2011). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Corporate Rating Methodology Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Utilities Rating North American Utilities, Power, Gas, and Water Companies