Overview -- U.S.-based rating agency Moody's Corp. is issuing $500 million senior unsecured notes due 2022. -- We are assigning our 'BBB+' issue-level rating to the proposed notes. -- We are affirming our existing ratings on the company, including our 'BBB+' corporate credit rating. -- The rating and the stable rating outlook incorporate our view of the potential for increased business risk related to new proposals by the EC to further regulate credit rating agencies. While these proposals are currently being discussed by EU member governments and the European Parliament, we believe that, if adopted, they have the potential to increase the costs and legal risks relating to the activities of the credit rating agencies. Rating Action On Aug. 15, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'BBB+' issue level rating to Moody's Corp.'s proposed $500 million senior unsecured notes due 2022. Proceeds from the debt issuance will be used for general corporate purposes including working capital, capital expenditures, debt repayment, share repurchases, and acquisitions. We affirmed our existing ratings on the company, including our 'BBB+' corporate credit rating. Rationale The rating on New York-based credit rating agency Moody's Corp. reflects Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' view that operating performance could exhibit some variability based on global economic pressures and financial market volatility, though we expect credit measures to remain solid. We see the potential for increased risk, stemming primarily from the changing regulatory landscape in Europe. The EC has made several proposals that, if adopted, could affect the liability standards and business models of rating agencies that operate in Europe. We assess Moody's business risk profile as "satisfactory" based on our criteria, reflecting its scale as a provider of credit ratings globally and the company's well-known brand. We believe these factors will likely support Moody's ability to maintain its solid market position. In addition, we expect the company to continue its relatively conservative financial policy with regard to share repurchases, dividends, and acquisitions. As a result, we believe Moody's financial risk profile is likely to remain "modest," given its high conversion of EBITDA to discretionary cash flow, low debt leverage, and high cash balances. As of June 30, 2012, the company's EBITDA margin was 42%, our estimated pro forma ratio of debt to EBITDA was 2.2x, and cash and investment balances were about $824 million. Moody's two operating segments are Moody's Investor Services (MIS) and Moody's Analytics (MA). MIS is a leading provider of credit ratings and analysis on a wide variety of debt obligations in domestic and international markets. MA distributes research and data developed by MIS and provides quantitative credit risk assessment and management products, including Moody's KMV and Economy.com. MIS generates revenues from the initial rating of a new debt issuance and other one-time fees, as well as recurring fees from monitoring rated debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations. Monitoring fees tend to be fairly stable from year to year. New rating or new debt issuance volumes are the likely drivers of outperformance or underperformance in any given year. MA generates revenues from subscriptions and software maintenance, as well as advisory and training services. Recurring revenues account for a significantly greater portion of MA's revenues. In our view, U.S. litigation risks and costs resulting from the passage of financial legislation by the U.S. Congress in 2010 have not to date been significant. The legislation lowered pleading standards for certain federal securities fraud litigation brought against certain rating agencies. This is contained in a provision whereby investors may be able to state a claim against these rating agencies if they are able to plead that the agency knowingly or recklessly failed to conduct a reasonable investigation of the factual elements relied upon by a credit rating agency's methodology, or obtain a reasonable verification of those factual elements from independent third-party sources. Thus far, we are aware of no new litigation that has been brought against credit rating agencies under the new pleading standards, which could lead us to lower our expectation of Moody's litigation costs. The U.S. also passed legislation in 2010 seeking to reduce regulatory and investor reliance on credit ratings by directing that references to nationally recognized statistical rating organizations (NRSROs) in federal regulations be removed. While the impact of such laws remains uncertain, we believe this change is unlikely to impair Moody's business position over the intermediate term, and that the company will be able to defend its market position given its track record and reputation as a rating agency of choice for investors. The EC published new proposals to regulate credit ratings in late 2011. If adopted, the proposals could have effects in Europe on the use of ratings in regulation, and the standards of rating agency liability, as well as requiring issuers to rotate the agencies they use to rate their debt. While the proposals must still be adopted and their impact remains uncertain, we believe they could impact the liability standards and business models of rating agencies that operate in Europe. Over the long term, however, we believe Moody's franchise will likely either be sustained or diminished based on the rigor, timeliness, and transparency of its analytics. For 2012, our base case scenario assumes high-single-digit percentage revenue growth and mid-single-digit percentage EBITDA growth. Debt issuance activity in the second quarter of 2012 was softer than that of first quarter of 2012. We are expecting some pickup in activity in the second half of 2012. Our 2013 expectation is for mid-single-digit percentage revenue and EBITDA growth. Huge refinancing requirements by corporations globally in 2013 and 2014 should support a high base volume. We expect that the EBITDA margin in 2012 will remain near current level. For the 12 months ended June 30, 2012, Moody's EBITDA margin was 42%--up from 41.3% at the end of 2010. Pro forma for the debt issuance, debt leverage increased to 2.2x, up from 2x at the end of 2010. We estimate that EBITDA coverage of interest was 8.9x, down from 10.5x over the same period. We are forecasting slight improvement in interest coverage and debt leverage ratios in 2013. We expect that Moody's will continue to generate very healthy discretionary cash flow, which will be used to fund share repurchases and acquisitions, most likely at MA. Liquidity We believe Moody's has "strong" liquidity to meet its needs over the next two to three years. Our view of its liquidity profile incorporates the following expectations and factors: -- We expect liquidity sources (including cash, discretionary cash flow, and full availability under the company's $1 billion revolving credit facility) to exceed uses by 1.5x or more over the next 18 to 24 months. -- We expect liquidity sources to continue exceeding uses, even if EBITDA declines by 30%. -- With its cash balance and substantial availability under its revolving credit facility, we believe the company can absorb high-impact, low-probability adverse events without refinancing. -- Compliance with financial covenants likely would survive a 30% drop in EBITDA without the company breaching covenant tests. -- Moody's has well-established and solid relationships with banks and a generally high standing in the credit markets. Cash sources include about $840 million in cash and cash equivalents and investments, full availability under its $1 billion revolving credit facility expiring April 2017, and good discretionary cash flow. We expect discretionary cash flow to exceed $500 million in 2012 and $550 million in 2013. Cash uses are mainly for share repurchases, capital expenditures, and dividends. We expect full-year 2012 and 2013 capital expenditures to be around $70 million. The company has no significant near-term maturities. The revolving credit facility includes a debt-to-EBITDA financial covenant, requiring Moody's to maintain a debt-to-EBITDA ratio of no more than 4 to 1 at the end of any fiscal quarter. We view the company as having an ample margin of compliance with this covenant. Outlook The stable rating outlook incorporates our view of the potential for increased business risk related to the European Commission's new proposals to regulate credit ratings. If adopted, we believe that these proposals have the potential to increase the costs and legal risks relating to the activities of the credit rating agencies. We consider the probability of an upgrade or a downgrade as equally unlikely over the intermediate term as a number of issues, including credit rating agency regulations, are expected to remain in flux over the next two to three years. Longer term, if we believe the proposed rules will not materially affect legal liability and the current business model, and that management will maintain a financial policy that supports its current credit measures, we could raise the rating. The stable outlook also reflects our expectation of high-single-digit percentage revenue growth and mid-single-digit percentage EBITDA growth in 2012. Moody's currently maintains what we view as a moderate financial policy with respect to share repurchases, dividends, and acquisitions. If Moody's adopts a more aggressive financial policy that pushes its debt leverage above 2.5x, we could reevaluate and lower the rating. Related Criteria And Research -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed Moody's Corp. Corporate Credit Rating BBB+/Stable/A-2 Sr. unsecured BBB+ Commercial Paper A-2 New Rating $500 mil. sr unsecured nts due 2022 BBB+ Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.