Aug 15 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Bank of Scotland plc's (BoS; 'A'/Stable/'F1') covered bonds issued under the Intelligent Finance programme at 'AAA'. The bonds constitute direct obligations of BoS and are secured over a cover pool of mortgage loans transferred to Intelligent Finance Covered Bonds LLP, a special-purpose vehicle established for the purpose of the programme. The three bonds are pass-through with a final maturity date of January 2058 and total GBP7.57bn. BoS has been a subsidiary of Lloyds TSB Bank plc (Lloyds TSB; 'A'/Stable/'F1'), which is part of Lloyds Banking Group plc, since January 2010. It has ceased originating new mortgage loans to new customers under the IF brand. No new covered bonds have been issued under BoS's IF programme since 2009. The covered bonds' rating is based on BoS's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A' and a Discontinuity Factor (D-Factor) of 10.5%, the combination of which enables the mortgage covered bonds to be rated as high as 'AAA' on a probability of default (PD) basis. The rating also reflects the quality of the collateral and the overcollateralisation (OC) between the cover assets and the covered bonds. The contractual asset percentage (AP) for this programme is set at 88.6% but for issuers rated 'F2' or above, Fitch gives credit to the highest observed nominal AP over the past 12 months, which is 78.9% and is sufficient to pass the 'AAA' stress scenario. The AP supporting the 'AAA' rating has decreased to 86.7% from 90% previously. The level of AP supporting the rating is mainly affected by the profile of the cover assets to the outstanding covered bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new issuance. As per their documentation, the bonds started to amortise on a pass-through basis on the 30 January 2012. Furthermore, Fitch modelled a more conservative development in the post swap asset margin. Also, the agency implemented the latest changes in its market value decline assumptions for UK RMBS, which led to a higher expected loss for the cover pool, even though the loans characteristics remained broadly unchanged. As of end-June 2012, the cover pool consisted of 80,124 loans secured on residential mortgage loans in the UK, with a total outstanding balance of GBP11.59bn. The mortgage portfolio had a weighted average (WA) original loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 67.9% (calculated by Fitch) and a WA current indexed LTV of 72.78%. The WA seasoning of the loans was 73 months. The pool does not include any buy-to-let loans. 70.64% of the loans are interest-only. In a 'AAA' scenario, Fitch has calculated the pool's cumulative WA frequency of foreclosure at 29.03% and a WA recovery rate of 56.14%. This lead to a 'AAA' expected loss of 12.73% compared to 11.56% previously. All assets in the cover pool and the covered bonds are sterling-denominated. The bonds yield floating rate while the cover assets yield both floating and fixed rates and an interest rate swap is in place with BoS to transform the interest collections from the cover assets into one-month GBP LIBOR plus a spread. The programme's D-Factor remains unchanged, primarily driven by the pass-through feature of the covered bonds, which removes the need for assets to be liquidated to meet the covered bonds obligations. All else being equal, the covered bonds could remain rated 'AAA' provided BoS's IDR is at least 'BBB'. However, on 30 May 2012 Fitch published a report entitled "Exposure Draft: Global Covered Bonds Rating Criteria". The report proposes enhancements to the covered bonds rating criteria in order to increase transparency and reflect Fitch's updated views of systemic risk and cover pool liquidity. Also, it proposes to tighten the level of OC that Fitch relies upon for programmes in a wind-down, which, if implemented, would be applicable to BoS's IF covered bonds.(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)