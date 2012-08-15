Aug 15 - Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB+' rating to Ameren Illinois
Company's (AIC) new $400 million issue of 2.70% senior secured notes
due Sept. 1, 2022. The Rating Outlook is Positive. The new notes will rank
equally with AIC's existing senior secured obligations. Net proceeds will be
used to provide funding required to complete AIC's previously announced cash
tender offer to repurchase its outstanding 9.75% senior secured notes and 6.25%
senior secured notes, both due in 2018. AIC also expects to use net proceeds
from the issuance to redeem all or a portion of 5.50% $51 million of debt
maturing in 2014.
The ratings and positive rating outlook reflect a strong and improving credit
profile with credit metrics that have generally trended upward over the past
three years, and Fitch expects this trend to continue over the forecast period.
Over the next several years, Fitch estimates Debt/EBITDA to approximate 3.0x,
EBITDA/Interest to be in excess of 5.0x, and FFO/Interest to range between 4.0x
and 5.0x. Rate increases and cost control are the main drivers behind the
improvement.
For the LTM period ended June 30, 2012, EBITDA/Interest expense was 5.04x,
Debt/EBITDA, 2.54x, and FFO/Debt, 20.78%, exceeding Fitch's target ratios for
the current rating category. Fitch expects AIC's financial profile to further
strengthen upon a successful completion of the refinancing plan, which will
enhance AIC's debt maturity profile and generate interest expense savings as
high-coupon debt is replaced with debt issued at lower rates.
AIC's ratings benefit from a new regulatory paradigm in Illinois that reduces
regulatory and financial risk. Legislation enacted during 2011 establishes a
formula rate plan (FRP) that provides timely recovery of invested capital and
operating costs. Under the new legislation, rates are adjusted annually to
reflect actual costs of service, including a return of and on invested capital.
The FRP incorporates a legislatively set return on equity (ROE) formula that
further reduces regulatory uncertainty.
In January 2012, AIC made its first FRP filing with the Illinois Commerce
Commission (ICC) and requested a decrease in electric base rates of $20 million,
based on 2010 recoverable costs and expected rate base additions for 2011 and
2012. An ICC order is expected in September 2012 with new rates effective from
October 2012 through the end of 2012. In April 2012, AIC filed an updated
request with the ICC proposing an incremental rate reduction to its initial
January filing of $16 million, primarily reflecting the incorporation of 2011
accumulated deferred income taxes and bonus depreciation. The updated filing is
based on 2011 recoverable costs and expected rate base additions in 2012. An ICC
order is expected in December 2012 with new rates effective Jan. 1, 2013.
AIC's ratings are further supported by the predictable earnings and cash flow
generated by its regulated transmission and distribution business, and rate base
growth opportunities related to transmission, smart meter and other
infrastructure investments. Additionally, under Illinois regulation, AIC bears
no commodity price risk, which reduces cash flow volatility and business risk.
Fitch deems AIC's liquidity to be adequate to meet its short-term funding needs.
AIC has access to an $800 million committed credit facility that matures in
September 2013. There were no drawings under the credit facility as of June 30,
2012. Debt maturities are manageable with $150 million due in 2013.
Rising capex over the forecast period is the primary rating concern. AIC plans
on spending approximately $2.9 billion over 2012 - 2016, compared to an
estimated $1.6 billion over the prior five-year period. Approximately $900
million, or 30%, of those projected expenditures are earmarked towards
transmission investments. Importantly, under the new regulatory framework, AIC
will be able to earn a timely return on the incremental capital investments.
WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION
Maintenance of credit metrics at current levels and balanced decisions in AIC's
pending rate cases would most likely result in a one-notch upgrade.
Inversely, adverse changes in commodity cost recovery provisions in Illinois or
the inability to recover operating costs and elevated capex on a timely basis
could result in a negative rating action.