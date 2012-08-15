Aug 15 - Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB+' rating to Ameren Illinois Company's (AIC) new $400 million issue of 2.70% senior secured notes due Sept. 1, 2022. The Rating Outlook is Positive. The new notes will rank equally with AIC's existing senior secured obligations. Net proceeds will be used to provide funding required to complete AIC's previously announced cash tender offer to repurchase its outstanding 9.75% senior secured notes and 6.25% senior secured notes, both due in 2018. AIC also expects to use net proceeds from the issuance to redeem all or a portion of 5.50% $51 million of debt maturing in 2014. The ratings and positive rating outlook reflect a strong and improving credit profile with credit metrics that have generally trended upward over the past three years, and Fitch expects this trend to continue over the forecast period. Over the next several years, Fitch estimates Debt/EBITDA to approximate 3.0x, EBITDA/Interest to be in excess of 5.0x, and FFO/Interest to range between 4.0x and 5.0x. Rate increases and cost control are the main drivers behind the improvement. For the LTM period ended June 30, 2012, EBITDA/Interest expense was 5.04x, Debt/EBITDA, 2.54x, and FFO/Debt, 20.78%, exceeding Fitch's target ratios for the current rating category. Fitch expects AIC's financial profile to further strengthen upon a successful completion of the refinancing plan, which will enhance AIC's debt maturity profile and generate interest expense savings as high-coupon debt is replaced with debt issued at lower rates. AIC's ratings benefit from a new regulatory paradigm in Illinois that reduces regulatory and financial risk. Legislation enacted during 2011 establishes a formula rate plan (FRP) that provides timely recovery of invested capital and operating costs. Under the new legislation, rates are adjusted annually to reflect actual costs of service, including a return of and on invested capital. The FRP incorporates a legislatively set return on equity (ROE) formula that further reduces regulatory uncertainty. In January 2012, AIC made its first FRP filing with the Illinois Commerce Commission (ICC) and requested a decrease in electric base rates of $20 million, based on 2010 recoverable costs and expected rate base additions for 2011 and 2012. An ICC order is expected in September 2012 with new rates effective from October 2012 through the end of 2012. In April 2012, AIC filed an updated request with the ICC proposing an incremental rate reduction to its initial January filing of $16 million, primarily reflecting the incorporation of 2011 accumulated deferred income taxes and bonus depreciation. The updated filing is based on 2011 recoverable costs and expected rate base additions in 2012. An ICC order is expected in December 2012 with new rates effective Jan. 1, 2013. AIC's ratings are further supported by the predictable earnings and cash flow generated by its regulated transmission and distribution business, and rate base growth opportunities related to transmission, smart meter and other infrastructure investments. Additionally, under Illinois regulation, AIC bears no commodity price risk, which reduces cash flow volatility and business risk. Fitch deems AIC's liquidity to be adequate to meet its short-term funding needs. AIC has access to an $800 million committed credit facility that matures in September 2013. There were no drawings under the credit facility as of June 30, 2012. Debt maturities are manageable with $150 million due in 2013. Rising capex over the forecast period is the primary rating concern. AIC plans on spending approximately $2.9 billion over 2012 - 2016, compared to an estimated $1.6 billion over the prior five-year period. Approximately $900 million, or 30%, of those projected expenditures are earmarked towards transmission investments. Importantly, under the new regulatory framework, AIC will be able to earn a timely return on the incremental capital investments.

WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION Maintenance of credit metrics at current levels and balanced decisions in AIC's pending rate cases would most likely result in a one-notch upgrade. Inversely, adverse changes in commodity cost recovery provisions in Illinois or the inability to recover operating costs and elevated capex on a timely basis could result in a negative rating action.