(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 27 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'B+' issue rating and '3' recovery rating to Meritage Homes Corp.'s proposed offering of $250 million of senior notes due 2022. Our '3' recovery rating indicates our expectation for meaningful (50%-70%) recovery prospects in the event of a payment default. For more information on our recovery analysis, please see our recovery report to be published shortly on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal, at www.globalcreditportal.com. The company plans to use proceeds from the offering along with cash on hand to tender for the existing $285 million in 6.25% senior notes due 2015. The proposed transaction will extend the company's debt tenor and its next maturity is not until 2017 when the $126 million in senior subordinated notes come due. Effectively, the company's weighted average term to maturity shifts from about five to eight years. The company is the issuer of the proposed 10-year notes and similar to the existing senior notes due 2020, the notes will be guaranteed by substantially all wholly owned subsidiaries on a joint and several, basis. Our ratings on Scottsdale, Ariz.-based Meritage Homes reflect the homebuilder's aggressive financial profile as evidenced by EBITDA-based credit metrics that remain weak for the current rating. The current weak EBITDA metrics are offset by the company's adequate liquidity position and manageable capital needs, including the fact that after the proposed transaction, Meritage will have no debt maturities until 2017. We consider the company's business risk profile as weak, given Meritage's comparatively small and geographically concentrated platform, which is more susceptible to operating volatility relative to some larger, more diversified peers. Our stable outlook reflects our expectations for modest growth in Meritage's unit volume at stable pricing to support current gross margins and strengthen EBITDA. We also expect that the company will maintain an adequate liquidity position in the $200 million range. An upgrade is unlikely at this time, given still-weak market conditions and credit metrics that remain weak for the current rating. We would lower our ratings if EBITDA fails to strengthen from current levels. RATINGS LIST Meritage Homes Corp. Corporate credit rating B+/Stable/-- RATINGS ASSIGNED Meritage Homes Corp. $250 million senior notes B+

Recovery rating 3 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)