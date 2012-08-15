Overview -- Global restaurant operator Burger King has enhanced credit protection measures, a result of both profit growth and debt reduction; we expect those trends to continue. -- We are raising our ratings on the company one notch, including the corporate credit rating to 'B+' from 'B'. -- The stable outlook incorporates further credit ratio enhancement in 2012 resulting from positive comparable-store sales, international store expansion, and cost management. Rating Action On Aug. 15, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its corporate credit rating on the Miami-based Burger King Corp. to 'B+' from 'B'. The outlook is stable. At the same time, we raised the issue-level rating on the company's senior secured credit facility to 'BB' from 'BB-'. We rate the facility two notches above the corporate credit rating, and the recovery rating on the facility remains '1' indicating our expectation of very high (90%-100%) recovery of principal in the event of payment default. We also raised the issue-level rating on the company's senior unsecured notes to 'B' from 'B-'. We rate the notes one notch below the corporate credit rating and the recovery rating remains '5', indicating our expectation of modest (10%-30%) recovery of principal in the event of default. In addition, we raised the rating on the company's discount notes to 'B-' from 'CCC+'. We rate these notes two notches below the corporate credit rating, and the recovery rating remains '6', which indicates our expectation of negligible (0%-10%) recovery of principal in the event of default. Rationale The rating action comes after Burger King's positive operating trends in 2012. Year-to-date EBITDA is up close to 20%, reflecting comparable-store sales growth of 4.5%, international restaurant expansion, and administrative cost management. While we expect sales trends may moderate for the remainder of 2012, we are still forecasting meaningful profit growth. Moreover, the company has generated significant free cash flow and reduced debt, and we foresee this continuing. The rating on Burger King reflects our view of the company's financial risk profile as "highly leveraged," based on forecasted credit ratios. We also assess its business risk as "fair," which incorporates the highly competitive nature of the industry and its susceptibility to economic conditions that somewhat offsets Burger King's global presence, domestic market share, and recent operational improvements. The company's first-half performance was moderately better than we anticipated, and generally better than industry peers. We believe its new product offerings, and support from its marketing campaign led to the comparable-store sales growth domestically. We expect that trend to moderate for the remainder of 2012 because of weak economic conditions and increased competition within the industry, but we foresee these sales remaining positive. Burger King's profits also benefited from administrative cost management, which was down 4.5% year to date. Moreover, the company recently completed a number of refranchising transactions this year, which we believe will also be margin accretive. Below are our more detailed operating assumptions for Burger King during 2012: -- Systemwide comparable-store sales growth of about 4%; -- Close to 500 new restaurants-mostly by franchisees internationally; -- Administrative expense to be down between 5%-7%; -- EBITDA in the range of $650 million-$660 million, up from $585 million in 2011; and -- We also assume a portion of excess free cash flow will be allocated toward debt reduction. This scenario would lead to the following credit ratios, adjusted primarily for operating leases, at the end of 2012: -- Debt to EBITDA in the low-5x range; -- EBITDA coverage of interest near 2.5x; and -- Funds from operations (FFO) to debt near 12%. These credit ratios are indicative of a highly leverage financial risk profile. We generally view the restaurant industry as weak, but Burger King's market share and its largely franchised restaurant system provide some operational stability and, thus, a better business risk assessment than many others in the industry. However, we believe Burger King's performance will not only be vulnerable to consumer spending trends, but that it may also be susceptible to incursions from competitors like McDonald's Corp. and The Wendy's Co. in the fast food arena. Given high unemployment and potentially tepid domestic job growth, the industry may engage in further aggressive promotional discounting, which could hurt sales and profits. Liquidity We view Burger King's liquidity as "adequate," which indicates our view that cash sources should exceed uses by a ratio of at least 1.2 to 1.0 over the next two years. The company's sources (as of June 30, 2012) include $378 million of cash, which we consider mostly excess; $138.5 million of revolving credit availability; and FFO, which we forecast to be approximately $375 million over the next year. We expect uses to primarily consist of capital spending of about $60 million, term loan amortizations, and debt reduction. We base our assessment of Burger King's liquidity profile on the following expectations and factors: -- We expect sources to cover uses by more than 1.2x over the next two years. -- We also expect that sources would exceed uses, even with a 15% drop in EBITDA. -- We believe the company has adequate headroom under maintenance financial covenants. -- The company has no meaningful near-term maturities. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery report on Burger King, to be published as soon as possible on RatingsDirect. Outlook Our outlook on Burger King is stable, incorporating our expectation that operating trends will continue to improve in the second half of 2012 and that Burger King will use free cash flows to reduce debt, leading to leverage in the low-5x area by the end of 2012. We would consider a higher rating if we believed Burger King could further improve credit ratios such that adjusted leverage would be around 4.5x and coverage was near 2.8x. We do not foresee that occurring in 2012. However, if Burger King improved EBITDA to the range of $720 million-$730 million and the company reduced debt by an additional $350 million from current levels, we estimate the company could reach those thresholds. We could consider a lower rating if operating trends worsened and the company ceased to repay debt with excess cash flow. For example, if leverage was in the mid-5x area and coverage in the low-2x area, we would likely lower the rating. This could occur if the company meets our expectations for 2012, but in 2013, EBITDA declined by about 16%-18% and the company did not repay any debt with excess cash flow. Ratings List Upgraded To From Burger King Corp. Burger King Capital Holdings LLC Corporate Credit Rating B+/Stable/-- B/Stable/-- Burger King Corp. Senior Secured BB BB- Recovery Rating 1 1 Senior Unsecured B B- Recovery Rating 5 5 Burger King Capital Finance Inc. Burger King Capital Holdings LLC Senior Unsecured B- CCC+ Recovery Rating 6 6