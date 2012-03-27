(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 27 - The railroad industry plans to deploy significant cash flow to improve infrastructure this year, roughly $13 billion of private capital, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said in an article titled "Infrastructure Spending Keeps Rails And Trucks Moving In The U.S.," published March 26 on RatingsDirect. Spending on track and facility updates will continue to account for a substantial portion of capital investments. But some likely will go toward upgrading tracks and tunnels to support intermodal transportation, which integrates multiple freight modes. For example, shippers may use rail carriers' "container-on-flatcar" services, with over-the-road trucking companies picking up and delivering the goods at the origin and destination rail terminal locations. "We believe that better rail service and new intermodal service offerings have resulted in conversions from long-haul trucking to intermodal service that uses railroads for a large portion of the total move, particularly for domestic freight moves," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Anita Ogbara. In addition, trucking capacity is shrinking because of stricter safety requirements--which will affect primarily small and midsize carriers--so shippers may turn to railroads to carry cargo containers for segments of lengthier journeys. The shift to intermodal transport is mostly for medium- and long-haul moves. "We expect trucks to continue to move a large majority of commercial freight in the U.S.," Ms. Ogbara said. Nonetheless, railroads are increasingly considered a fuel-efficient alternative to trucking and an effective means of reducing highway congestion. And as the trucking industry's capacity continues to tighten, Standard & Poor's expects intermodal service and pricing to improve in 2012.