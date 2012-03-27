(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 27 - Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Rating EMEA Capital Goods Companies here

March 27 - Fitch Ratings has published a special report entitled, 'Capital Goods Sector Credit Factor Compendium', as part of its ongoing series of Sector Credit Factors reports which show how the agency applies its corporate rating methodology to corporate sub sectors. The report illustrates how the various sector credit factors contained within Fitch's criteria for rating capital goods companies, published on 10 June 2011, are applied to 15 point-in-time examples from the agency's portfolio of publicly-rated capital goods companies across EMEA and North America. It is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. (New York Ratings Team)