Aug 15 - Fitch Ratings has published an update of its 'Leveraging Federal Transportation Funds'. The updated report replaces the existing criteria (published Aug. 15, 2011) without modifying Fitch's analytical approach. No changes to the ratings of existing transactions are anticipated as a result of the application of the updated rating criteria.

The report provides an overview of Fitch's analytical approach to evaluating debt issued by state departments of transportation and transit agencies that is secured by future federal transportation grants. These bonds are often referred to as grant anticipation revenue vehicles, or GARVEE bonds. Ratings on GARVEE debt consider a number of factors including the nature of the federal surface transportation program and features specific to each issuer, including structural features and financial flexibility

On July 6, President Obama signed Moving Ahead for Progress in the 21st Century, which ensures a continuation of the flow of federal highway and transit grants. Fitch expects to resolve the Negative Rating Outlook on its standalone GARVEE bond ratings in the next few weeks.

The full report, 'Leveraging Federal Transportation Funds', is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.