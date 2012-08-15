Overview -- We have analyzed the implications of the strategic plan Aviva PLC announced on July 5, 2012, on our ratings on the group. -- While the plan has positive objectives, such as building financial strength and improving operating performance, we expect a significant period of transition, a high cost of execution, and risks in delivery. -- Additional pressure on certain debt-related metrics following the disposal phase of the plan, plus ongoing macroeconomic volatility and record low interest rates, continue to delay the expected improvements in Aviva's financial profile. -- As a result, we are lowering and removing from CreditWatch our ratings on Aviva PLC and many of its rated subsidiaries. -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the group will maintain its current very strong competitive position and strong capital adequacy. Rating Action On Aug. 15, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long-term counterparty credit rating on Aviva PLC by one notch to 'A-' from 'A', and its long-term counterparty credit and insurer financial strength ratings on all of the group's core operating subsidiaries by one notch to 'A+' from 'AA-'. We also lowered the ratings on the strategically important operating entities that form Aviva Canada, by one notch, to 'A' from 'A+'. The short-term counterparty rating on Aviva Insurance Ltd. was lowered to 'A-1' from 'A-1+'. These ratings were all removed from CreditWatch, where they had been placed with negative implications on May 17, 2012. The outlook on all the above entities is stable. Rationale The rating actions reflect our view of the significant risks and costs associated with Aviva delivering on its strategic plan. These risks and costs could be elevated given the current state of macroeconomic uncertainty. In addition, the ongoing pressures from financial market volatility continue to delay the fulfillment of our expectation of improvements in Aviva's financial risk profile. In particular, Aviva's capitalization has proved to be very sensitive to financial market movements and is a key weakness to the rating. We expect that initially, the disposal phase of the strategic plan will strain other elements of the group's financial risk profile compared with our previous expectations. For example, we expect to see greater pressure on certain debt-related metrics and volatility in results as the restructuring is implemented. Our rating actions reflect the cumulative impact of a number of adverse developments over recent months compared with our expectations and assumptions. These developments include the delay to Aviva's deleveraging plan and a revision in our view of management and corporate strategy (see "Aviva PLC And Subsidiaries Placed On Watch Negative On Uncertain Implications Of Management Changes And Strategic Review," published on May 17, 2012). We recognize the positive objectives contained within Aviva's strategic plan--such as the focus on improving capital levels, reducing capital volatility, and allocating capital more selectively to enhance operating performance. However, we consider that it may take significant time to see these potential benefits, if successfully executed, being fully reflected in financial metrics. During this transition period, the company will incur costs and be exposed to risks related to execution. In our opinion, these risks are not sufficiently mitigated by other credit strengths to maintain a very strong rating. We have revised our base-case assumption for financial leverage to over 30%, a level outside our previous expectation. This reflects the adverse market conditions and our forecast of the likely cost of executing Aviva's strategic plan. We no longer expect material deleveraging to occur within the next year given the ongoing delays and uncertainties over the timing of Aviva's plan to reduce its hybrid debt by GBP700 million. We also expect a narrower business profile to reduce fixed-charge coverage ratios to below the 6x we had expected, until Aviva restores its earnings capacity by enhancing its operating performance and deleveraging. Financial market volatility and record low interest rates continue to dampen the group's performance, hampering improvements in the group's financial profile. For instance, in our view, Aviva's capitalization has remained under pressure during 2012. Successful delivery of the strategic plan may ultimately improve our capital assessment, but we consider it unlikely that it will be strengthened into the very strong range, even if Aviva's plans include selling businesses that we consider to be "non-strategically important". The ratings on the core operating subsidiaries reflect our view of the group's very strong competitive position and very strong operating performance. These positive factors are offset by the relative weaknesses of other elements of the group's financial risk profile, namely capitalization and financial flexibility. The 'BBB+/Negative' ratings on Aviva Insurance (Europe) SE and the 'A/Negative' ratings on the operating entities that form Aviva USA are unaffected by our review. The ratings on Aviva USA were lowered on July 9, 2012 based on our view that the operations are "non-strategically important" to the group, as defined under our group methodology (see "Aviva PLC's U.S. Subsidiaries Downgraded To 'A' From 'A+' On S&P Status Change To Non-Strategically Important," July 9, 2012). Outlook The stable outlook on the core operating entities of the group reflects our expectation that the group will maintain its current very strong competitive position and strong capital adequacy. Positive rating action is likely to depend on the group improving its financial profile without impairing its very strong business profile. This is likely to be predicated on: -- An improvement in profitability levels, especially from the life insurance businesses, a reduction in volatility from more selective capital allocation, and delivery of the planned GBP400 million per year cost reductions; -- A reduction in leverage or an increase in earnings capacity, such that projected fixed-charge coverage levels trend above 6x and financial leverage is sustainably below 30%; -- Capital adequacy improves to levels toward the higher end of the strong range, supported by a reduction in capital volatility; and -- The group's very strong business profile remains intact after disposals of the segments currently defined as noncore. We may take a negative rating action if: -- The group's financial profile deteriorates further, causing capital adequacy to decline to adequate levels. This could result from its exposure to eurozone-related risks or unexpected capital strains from noncore businesses; or -- Execution of the group's new strategic plan is more wide-ranging than we expect--for example, because it proves difficult to boost performance of some of the business segments currently identified as needing improvement, potentially resulting in further disposals and therefore a weaker assessment of Aviva's business profile. Related Criteria And Research All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal. -- Aviva PLC's U.S. Subsidiaries Downgraded To 'A' From 'A+' On S&P Status Change To Non-Strategically Important, July 9, 2012 -- Aviva PLC And Subsidiaries Placed On Watch Negative On Uncertain Implications Of Management Changes And Strategic Review, May 17, 2012 -- Aviva Group, May 2, 2012 -- Group Methodology, April 22, 2009 -- Interactive Ratings Methodology, April 22, 2009 -- Holding Company Analysis, June 11, 2009 -- Hybrid Capital Handbook: September 2008 Edition, Sept. 15, 2008

Ratings List Downgraded; CreditWatch/Outlook Action To From Aviva PLC Counterparty Credit Rating Local Currency A-/Stable/-- A/Watch Neg/-- Junior Subordinated BBB BBB+/Watch Neg Commercial Paper* A-1 A-1+/Watch Neg Aviva Assurances S.A. Aviva Vie S.A. Aviva Re Ltd. Aviva Life & Pensions UK Ltd. Aviva International Insurance Ltd. Counterparty Credit Rating Local Currency A+/Stable/-- AA-/Watch Neg/-- Aviva Assurances S.A. Aviva Vie S.A. Aviva Re Ltd. Aviva Life & Pensions UK Ltd. Aviva International Insurance Ltd. Aviva Insurance Ltd. Financial Strength Rating Local Currency A+/Stable/-- AA-/Watch Neg/-- Aviva Insurance Co. of Canada Traders General Insurance Co. Scottish & York Insurance Co. Ltd. S&Y Insurance Co. Pilot Insurance Co. Elite Insurance Co. Counterparty Credit Rating A/Stable/-- A+/Watch Neg/-- Financial Strength Rating Local Currency A/Stable/-- A+/Watch Neg/-- Aviva Insurance Ltd. Counterparty Credit Rating Local Currency A+/Stable/A-1 AA-/Watch Neg/A-1+ *Guaranteed by Aviva Insurance Ltd.