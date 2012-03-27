(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 27 - Standard & Poor's investment-grade composite remained unchanged
at 197 basis points (bps) and the speculative-grade composite spread remained
unchanged at 608 bps. By rating, the 'AA' and 'A' spreads remained flat at 128
bps and 170 bps, respectively. The 'BBB' spread widened by 1 bp to 244 bps, and
the 'BB' and
'B' spreads tightened by 1 bp each to 434 bps and 657 bps, respectively. The
'CCC' spread expanded by 2 bps to 1,020 bps.
By industry, financial institutions widened by 3 bps to 303 bps, and banks
contracted by 2 bps to 305 bps. Industrials, utilities, and telecommunications
remained flat at 288 bps, 202 bps, and 314 bps, respectively.
The investment-grade and speculative-grade spreads are both down from their
highs reached in October. The investment-grade spread is at its one-year
moving average of 197 bps and below its five-year moving average of 239 bps.
The speculative-grade composite spread is below its one-year moving average of
635 bps and below its five-year moving average of 719 bps. We expect continued
volatility in the near term, especially in the speculative-grade segment,
which could result from both positive and negative factors. On the positive
side, we expect U.S. corporate defaults to remain below the long-term average
in the short term. On the negative side, an increase in volatility in the
financial markets, influenced by weakening economic conditions, could continue
to weigh on risky assets.
(New York Ratings Team)