Overview
-- We believe Cargill Inc.'s weaker-than-anticipated fiscal 2012 earnings
may not rebound sufficiently to restore currently weakened credit measures to
levels that support the ratings until fiscal 2014.
-- We are revising our outlook to negative from stable.
-- We are also affirming our rating on Cargill, including the 'A'
long-term and 'A-1' short-term corporate credit ratings.
-- The negative outlook reflects the risk of continued lower earnings and
weaker adjusted credit measures over the next year.
Rating Action
On Aug. 15, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its ratings on
Minnetonka, Minn.-based Cargill Inc. (Cargill), including the 'A' long-term
and 'A-1' short-term corporate credit ratings. We also revised the outlook to
negative from stable.
Rationale
The outlook revision reflects our belief that Cargill's earnings and credit
measures, which were weaker than we expected for fiscal 2012, may not improve
enough to restore credit measures to levels that we expect for the current
ratings. We estimate that Cargill's fiscal 2012 adjusted EBITDA declined by
about 28% year over year. This reflects weakness across several of Cargill's
businesses, including cotton and sugar merchandising losses, lower grain
origination earnings out of Europe, weak beef processing margins, significant
grain trading mark-to-market losses (which likely have reversed in the current
fiscal quarter given the recent run up in commodity prices), and additional
mark-to-market losses in the company's funds management businesses. As per our
estimates, the earnings decline resulted in an inventory-adjusted debt to
EBITDA increase to about 3.4x (pro forma for recent acquisitions) and a
decline in adjusted funds from operations (FFO) to debt to about 26.6% for the
fiscal year ended May 31, 2012. These ratios were considerably weaker than
prior-year ratios of 2.2x and 35.8%, respectively, and are weaker than the
indicative ratio ranges for our assessment of the company's "intermediate"
financial risk profile, which include leverage of 2x-3x and FFO to debt of
30%-45%.
Moreover, it is our opinion that leverage may remain above 3x and FFO to debt
below 30% in fiscal 2013, and they may not improve to below 3x and above 30%
until 2014 given the various possible near-term impediments to an earnings
rebound. These include a continued difficult beef processing margin
environment in the company's food and ingredients segment and continued
below-average earnings contribution from the company's origination and
processing and risk management and financial business segments. Our base-case
projections anticipate a 15%-to-20% rebound in EBITDA in fiscal 2013 and
include the following assumptions:
-- A more than 50% increase in origination and processing earnings if the
losses incurred in some of the businesses in fiscal 2012 do not repeat, and
global origination and distribution opportunities offset lost grain handling
volumes expected from a smaller U.S. grain harvest;
-- A full-year EBITDA contribution from the company's fiscal 2012
acquisition of Provimi S.A. reflected in the agricultural services business
segment earnings;
-- A moderate increase in the company's risk management and financial
segment earnings;
-- Possible negative free cash outflows because of higher agricultural
commodity inflation that leads to higher outstanding short-term debt balances,
all of which would be netted against readily marketable inventory balances; and
-- Near-term debt maturities are repaid with cash of about $1 billion
from a recent bond issue and/or refinanced with newly issued debt.
Standard & Poor's ratings on Cargill and its related entities reflect our
assessment of its "strong" business risk profile and "intermediate" financial
risk profile. Key credit factors we considered in Cargill's business risk
profile include the company's global leadership position in agribusiness, the
strength of its distribution footprint, strong geographic diversity, and
generally prudent risk management practices, which should, on average, help
mitigate periods of weaker earnings performance as was the case in fiscal 2012.
Cargill operates in more than 60 countries, and continues to expand its global
agribusiness footprint, which should further strengthen its market-leading
positions in its core operating businesses, given the industry's high barriers
to entry. Cargill's global sourcing and broad distribution network have
enabled it to be a critical supplier to the global food supply chain. We
believe the company's recent acquisitions in the food, ingredients, and animal
feed sectors will further improve its geographic and business segment
diversification, which we view favorably vis-a-vis other agribusiness peers we
rate. In addition, we believe the company's global agribusiness footprint
affords Cargill market information about commodity trade flows, from which it
can profit via trading, although this results in inherent trading risk and
potential for earnings volatility and liquidity concerns from trading losses.
Despite this increased earnings volatility associated with the company's
commodity trading operations (which partly led to a much weaker-than-expected
operating performance in fiscal 2012), we believe Cargill will continue to
adopt prudent risk management policies, including conservative allocation of
risk capital. In our opinion, these policies and practices should continue to
mitigate the risk of incurring significant trading losses that could otherwise
jeopardize the company's balance sheet and liquidity.
In assessing the company's liquidity and financial risk profile, we view
Cargill's readily marketable inventory (RMI) grain balances as a highly liquid
short-term asset that can unwind with limited price risk, given that they are
hedged on liquid exchanges. Therefore, we use a discounted portion of theses
balances to offset short-term debt balances when calculating credit measures.
Liquidity
We believe Cargill has "strong" liquidity to meet its funding needs over the
next two years, including the company's meaningful debt maturities in fiscal
2013.
Our view of liquidity incorporates the following expectations:
-- We expect liquidity sources (including cash, discretionary cash flow,
and revolving credit availability) to exceed cash uses by 1.5x over the next
year.
-- We expect liquidity sources to continue to exceed uses, even if EBITDA
were to decline by more than 50%.
-- In our assessment, the company has sound relationships with banks and
a satisfactory standing in the credit markets.
-- Also, we believe the company has generally prudent financial risk
management.
Cash sources include excess cash, significant available borrowing capacity
under the company's revolving credit facilities, positive FFO, and meaningful
levels of unencumbered readily marketable agricultural inventories. We believe
these sources would be sufficient to cover annual capital expenditures,
upcoming debt maturities, significant working capital requirements because of
grain inflation, and any liquidity calls related to the company's grain
merchandising and trading activities.
Outlook
The outlook is negative. We believe the company's weaker-than-expected fiscal
2012 operating performance will delay a rebound in the company's credit
measures. Although we factor earnings volatility into the rating, we had
expected three-year average leverage to remain below 3x, and closer to 2.5x,
and FFO to total debt to be more than 30%. We now believe average adjusted
debt to EBITDA may exceed 3x and FFO to debt to remain below 30% by fiscal
year-end 2013.
We would consider a downgrade if earnings do not improve and Cargill sustains
an adjusted debt to EBITDA of more than 3.5x and an FFO to debt ratio of less
than 30% beyond fiscal 2013. We believe this could occur if the company'
origination and processing earnings don't improve while the company's food and
ingredient earnings remain pressured from a difficult beef processing
environment, and its risk management and financial segment earnings continue
to underperform because of market volatility. If we lower the corporate credit
rating, we would also lower the short-term commercial paper rating to 'A-2'.
We would consider revising the outlook to stable if Cargill improves its
operating performance and improves and sustains adjusted debt to EBITDA below
3x and FFO to total debt at greater than 30%. In our opinion, this would
require a significant rebound in origination and processing earnings and
stabilization in its other underperforming businesses, including beef
processing and its funds management businesses.
