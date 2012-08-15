Aug 15 - Fitch Ratings rates Caesars Entertainment Operating Company, Inc.'s (OpCo; CEOC) $750 million proposed add-on issuance to the 8.5% senior secured notes due 2020 'B-/RR2'. Fitch has also affirmed the Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of CEOC and related issuers and has revised certain issue specific ratings per the agency's updated rating definitions. These rating actions are listed at the end of the release. Proceeds from the add-on issuance will be used to repay a portion of the B1-B3 term loans outstanding. In conjunction with the issuance CEOC will solicit extensions on its B1-B3 term loans maturing in 2015 and its revolver commitments maturing 2014. Extended term loans and revolver commitments will be due 2018 and 2017, respectively. CEOC will repay 50% of the principal outstanding on the extending term loans and reduce commitments by the same percentage on the extending revolver commitments. CEOC will also offer the 2014 revolver lenders to convert commitments into the extended term loans. Following the conversion CEOC will offer to repay 50% of the amounts converted. The transactions are an incremental credit positive as CEOC continues to chip away at its 2015 maturity wall. Prior to these transactions taking effect, CEOC's 2015 maturities include $2 billion of B1-B3 term loans, $215 million of second-lien notes, and $792 million of unsecured notes ($427 million held by the parent). It remains to be seen how much of the extension is agreed to by the B1-B3 lenders. Earlier this year, CEOC pushed out nearly $3 billion of B1-B3 loans using a similar strategy of issuing first-lien notes to partially repay lenders agreeing to extend (40% repayment vs. 50% currently being offered). Overall, Fitch is now more negative on CEOC's operating and free cash flow prospects as compared to earlier in this year. Caesars Entertainment Corp.'s (Caesars; parent) reported second-quarter results were disappointing with weakness shown in most of its reporting segments. This is consistent with the lackluster growth seen in the recent months across the regional markets and on the Las Vegas Strip. Fitch believes that these trends are driven by the weakening consumer sentiment and does not see these trends reversing in 2012. Looking ahead into 2013, property openings impacting Caesars' Chicago-area and Atlantic City properties will anniversary, which should make for easier comparisons. That said, Fitch's base case now assumes flat-to-low-single digit growth for Caesars properties' top-line which may not be enough to offset CEOC's increasingly onerous interest expense burden and the need to reinvest more meaningfully into its existing properties. In Fitch's base case, CEOC burns through roughly $450 million- $500 million annually in FCF in 2012 and 2013. The Rating Outlook on Caesars' Issuer Default Rating (IDR) is Stable, which continues to reflect the company's available liquidity and considerable time until the 2015 maturities. Assuming that the recent negative trends do not reverse themselves by late this year or early next year Fitch may revise Caesars' Outlook to Negative as prospects of Caesars successfully refinancing the remaining 2015 and later maturities would become increasingly doubtful without a visible path to a sustainable FCF model. When considering an Outlook revision Fitch will also contemplate the parent's ability and willingness to support CEOC. The parent generates meaningful income outside of CEOC including interest income on $1.1 billion of CEOC's senior unsecured notes held by the parent and management fees from the FCF-positive PropCo. Fitch also thinks that the parent will maintain its majority stake in Caesars Interactive following the announced sale of shares in the division to Rock Gaming. While near-term legalization of online poker remains questionable Fitch suspects that Playtika (acquired in 2011) is beginning to generate meaningful EBITDA (judging by the increase in the Other segment of the consolidated financials), which can be used to support CEOC. Security specific rating revisions: Effective Aug. 10, 2012 Fitch updated its Ratings Definitions, expanding the application of '+/-' to corporate issue ratings at the 'CCC' level. These designations are limited to instrument ratings and will not be used for IDRs, leaving 'CCC' as the sole issuer rating within the 'CCC' category. The rating revisions do not indicate any change of Fitch's opinion regarding credit quality; rather they reflect the update to the Rating Definitions noted above and the resulting impact of issue-specific notching relative to the IDR according to Fitch's Recovery Rating criteria. Fitch has taken the following rating actions: Caesars Entertainment Corp. --Long-term IDR affirmed at 'CCC'. Caesars Entertainment Operating Co. --Long-term IDR affirmed at 'CCC'; --Senior secured first-lien revolving credit facility and term loans revised to 'B-/RR2' from 'B/RR2'; --Senior secured first-lien notes revised to 'B-/RR2' from 'B/RR2'; --Senior secured second-lien notes revised to 'CC/RR6' from 'C/RR6'; --Senior unsecured notes with subsidiary guarantees revised to 'CC/RR6' from 'C/RR6'; --Senior unsecured notes without subsidiary guarantees affirmed at 'C/RR6'. Chester Downs and Marina LLC (and Chester Downs Finance Corp as co-issuer) --Long-term IDR affirmed at 'B-'; --Senior secured notes affirmed at 'BB-/RR1'. Caesars Linq, LLC & Caesars Octavius, LLC --Long-term IDR affirmed at 'CCC'; --Senior secured credit facility revised to 'CCC+/RR3' from 'B-/RR3'.