Aug 15 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed its 'AA' rating on the following Heath, TX's (the city) limited tax bonds: --$6.5 million general obligation (GO) bonds; --$11 million in combination tax and limited surplus revenue certificates of obligation (COs). The Rating Outlook is Stable. SECURITY The bonds are secured by an ad valorem tax pledge levied against all taxable property with the city of Heath, limited to $2.50 per $100 of taxable assessed value (TAV). The COs are additionally secured by a limited, nominal pledge of the net revenues of the city's water and wastewater system, not to exceed $1,000. KEY RATING DRIVERS: AFFLUENT BEDROOM COMMUNITY: Heath's lakeside location and close proximity to the extensive Dallas-Fort Worth employment base has attracted high-end residential development and fueled rapid population growth. City residents have above average income levels and the area employment picture is positive. ADEQUATE FINANCIAL FLEXIBILITY: The city has maintained solid reserve levels when measured as a percentage of spending, although in absolute terms balances are modest. Negative margins are forecast in 2012 and 2013 but reserves would remain above the city's prudent reserve policy. STABLE REVENUE BASE & LOW TAX BURDEN: Operations are principally funded from property tax revenue. The city retains ample taxing margin due to a below average tax rate, the tax base is very diverse, collections rates are strong, and the tax base remains stable, although the growth rate has slowed in recent years from previous double-digit levels. HIGH DEBT LEVELS: Overall debt levels and the annual debt carrying cost are high, but the pace of debt retirement is rapid. Future debt plans, which are still being defined, would likely keep debt ratios elevated. CREDIT PROFILE AFFLUENT LAKEFRONT COMMUNITY NEAR DALLAS This small but affluent bedroom community is situated on the banks of Lake Ray Hubbard within commuting distance of Dallas. The city's population grew 67% from 2000 to 2010 and is presently estimated at roughly 7,000, and the accompanying residential development has primarily consisted of high-end single family homes. Per capita income levels are very high at 250% of the state and 227% of the national averages. Per capita market value is also an above average $168,000. The city's proximity to the broad Dallas-Fort Worth metro economy provides residents with extensive employment opportunities and the region has continued to lead the nation in employment growth coming out of the recession. Rockwall County's unemployment rate fell to 6.2% in May 2012, improving nearly a percentage point year-over-year due to 2% employment gains outpacing labor force expansion. Local development slowed with the economic downturn, arresting the double-digit rate of growth in the city's TAV seen pre-2009. The city's assessed value contracted marginally in fiscal 2011 before stabilizing at $1.1 billion in fiscal 2012; final certified values for the city point to essentially stable TAV in 2013 (0.3% contraction). STABLE FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE THROUGH 2011 The city achieved modest operating surpluses after transfers in each of the last two years and ended fiscal 2011 with an unrestricted general fund balance of $2.4 million (the sum of committed, assigned, and unassigned per GASB 54) or over 50% of operating expenditures and transfers out. Reserve levels remain well above the city's stated policy that optimally targets maintaining reserves at 25% of operating expenditures but no less than 20%. Operations are reliant on property tax revenues (approximately 70% of budget) and exposure to economically sensitive sales tax revenue is minimal. The 2012 tax rate of $0.3433 per $100 TAV is considered low compared to other Texas cities and has remained unchanged for the last 18 years. The top 10 taxpayers approximate 3% of TAV, and property tax collections remain solid at 98% or better on a total basis. DEFICITS FORECAST IN 2012 & 2013 The city projects an operating deficit after transfers of $335,000 in fiscal 2012 and a $2.1 million unrestricted fund balance or 47% of spending. The projected use of fund balance is notably smaller than the $627,000 budgeted draw down due to some improvement in revenues and cost savings throughout the year. The deficit is chiefly due to a use of general fund resources for debt service, as stagnant TAV paired with council's desire to maintain a level total tax rate had produced shortfalls in the 2010 and 2011 debt service levy. To stabilize the debt service fund officials made a $550,000 operating transfer and shifted 1.5 cents of the fiscal 2012 tax rate to debt service; officials also pared general fund spending by foregoing pay increases for staff, eliminating 1.5 positions from the budget, and deferring some capital purchases. Fitch notes the debt service fund maintains a healthy balance, projected at $888,000 or 85% of maximum annual debt service at fiscal year-end 2012. The preliminary 2013 operating budget calls for another fund balance decline of $420,000 to support recurring expenditures such as a pay raise and new staff. No operating transfer was appropriated for debt service due to a slight, one-year drop in the city's debt service costs. The city's unrestricted general fund balance would decline to about $1.7 million or 35% of spending. Though still a comfortable financial cushion, Fitch cautions that continued budget imbalance and fund balance erosion would be unsustainable and could be a negative credit consideration. PENSION LIABILITIES ARE WELL-FUNDED The city is a participant in the Texas Municipal Retirement System (TMRS), an agent multiple-employer plan, and fully funds its actuarially determined annual contribution. Pension costs consumed an affordable 6% of 2011 general fund spending and the pension liability was adequately funded at 81% as of Dec. 31, 2011 using a 7% investment return. The city does not offer other post-employment benefits. HIGH DEBT LEVELS DUE TO OVERLAPPING SCHOOL DISTRICT DEBT Direct debt ratios are modest due to significant support from net revenues of the water/sewer system but overall debt ratios are very high ($11,200 per capita and 6.7% of full market value (MV)) due to overlapping school district debt. The rate of principal amortization is above average at 75% which partly offsets concerns over the high fixed debt service cost at 23% of general fund and debt spending. The city is currently updating its five-year capital improvement plan but officials anticipate an undefined amount of tax-supported debt issuance in the near term to fund infrastructure improvements, keeping key debt ratios elevated. A proposed large residential development may also add to the city's debt plans but officials plan to maximize developer contributions to ease the infrastructure cost burden on the city. Some capital funding flexibility is also provided by two voter-approved 0.5% sales taxes for economic development that became effective in 2001.