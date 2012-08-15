Overview
-- Effective implementation of fiscal reforms could improve Colombia's
financial profile by reducing its debt and interest burdens.
-- We are revising our outlook on the long-term ratings on Colombia to
positive from stable.
-- We are affirming our 'BBB-/A-3' long- and short-term foreign currency
sovereign credit ratings on Colombia.
-- We are also affirming our 'BBB+/A-2' long- and short-term local
currency sovereign credit ratings.
Rating Action
On Aug. 15, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on
the long-term ratings on the Republic of Colombia to positive from stable. At
the same time, we affirmed our 'BBB-' long-term and 'A-3' short-term foreign
currency sovereign credit ratings on Colombia. We also affirmed our 'BBB+'
long-term and 'A-2' short-term local currency sovereign credit ratings. The
'BBB+' transfer and convertibility assessment remains unchanged.
Rationale
The positive outlook reflects the growing possibility that effective
implementation of fiscal policy following earlier fiscal reforms could improve
the government's financial profile by reducing its debt and interest burdens.
A gradually declining debt burden, combined with continuity in key economic
policies in coming years, could sustain GDP growth, strengthen the resilience
of the Colombian economy, and reduce its vulnerability to external shocks,
leading to a higher rating.
We expect that the government will manage any potentially adverse developments
from deteriorating external conditions, including a possible reduction in
external funding, while sustaining medium-term growth prospects and investor
confidence. Effective implementation of recent fiscal reforms, including a new
royalty scheme and a fiscal rule, would allow the public sector to save excess
revenues during the boom years in order to stabilize the economy during the
bad years of the commodity price cycle.
Outlook
The positive outlook incorporates our expectation that the government will
pursue macroeconomic policies that maintain stability in the event of possible
adverse external shocks. A sustained improvement in the government's financial
profile based on prudent fiscal policy could result in an upgrade.
We could revise our outlook on the ratings to stable if unexpectedly large
fiscal deficits, and potentially lower long-term growth prospects, reverse the
recent strengthening of the government's financial profile.
Related Criteria And Research
Sovereign Government Rating Methodology And Assumptions, June 30, 2011
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action
To From
Colombia (Republic of)
Sovereign Credit Rating
Foreign Currency BBB-/Positive/A-3 BBB-/Stable/A-3
Local Currency BBB+/Positive/A-2 BBB+/Stable/A-2
Ratings Affirmed
Colombia (Republic of)
Transfer & Convertibility Assessment BBB+
Senior Unsecured BBB-
Senior Unsecured BBB+