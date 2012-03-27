(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 27 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded Lazard Group LLC's (Lazard) Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and long-term senior unsecured debt rating to 'BBB' from 'BBB-'. The Rating Outlook has been revised to Stable from Positive. The rating action reflects Lazard's improved financial profile, specifically its reduced financial leverage and increased debt coverage measures. The company's enhanced financial position is the result of additions to its equity base through share-based incentive compensation awards, equity offerings post-IPO, improved earnings generation and debt repurchases. Earnings in fiscal year 2011 (FY2011) were up 6% year over year, lifted by the performance of the asset management segment and the absence of significant one-time items. Asset management had a record year helped by growth in average assets under management and a shift towards comparatively higher-yielding investment strategies. Performance in the financial advisory segment was constrained by a slowdown in global advisory activity in the second half of the year. Lazard, like other market participants, particularly suffered from the significant decrease in deal activity experienced in the fourth quarter of 2011 as the eurozone and global uncertainty weighed on market sentiment. Lazard remains focused on controlling headcount and compensation expense while attracting and retaining experienced bankers. Reported compensation expenses are affected by the amortization of prior years' deferred incentive compensation. In the long run, Lazard targets a compensation-to-income ratio in the mid- to high-50 percentage range. This goal will become more achievable after 2012 when the amortization of prior years' elevated deferred compensation is complete. Amortization expenses will then trend lower, in line with the company's changes to its compensation and incentive policies. Looking ahead, Lazard appears well positioned to maintain positive momentum, helped by improving capital markets and signs of increasing M&A activity. Continued development of the asset management business brings potentially increased balance to franchise revenues and earnings opportunities. As such, Fitch expects the firm's financial profile to continue to improve. Upward rating momentum is constrained by the company's relatively narrow product offering and the cyclicality of its business model. Nonetheless, continued reduction in financial leverage, improved debt coverage ratios and controlled operating expenses would solidify the firm's risk profile in its rating category. Significant declines in financial performance and/or weak market conditions could pressure the ratings. Deterioration in the currently strong cash versus long-term debt levels could also adversely impact ratings. Lazard is a well-established global investment bank that operates two main businesses: financial advisory and asset management. Financial advisory remains the cornerstone of the franchise and includes both M&A and restructuring. Asset management has established a good foothold, and average assets under management (AUM) levels have trended higher over the past couple of years. Lazard's competitive advantages are its highly experienced investment bankers, global reach and independent status. Fitch has upgraded the following ratings: Lazard Group LLC --Long-term IDR to 'BBB' from 'BBB-'; --Senior debt rating to 'BBB' from 'BBB-'. --Rating Outlook to Stable from Positive. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)