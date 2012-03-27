BRIEF-S&P says Alaska municipal bond bank 2017A go bonds assigned 'AA' rating
Feb 14 S&P on Alaska municipal bond bank 2017A go bonds
March 27 Slovakian Banking System: * Moodys revises Slovakian banking system outlook to negative from stable
NEW YORK, Feb 14 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc was an aggressive buyer of stocks in last year's fourth quarter, nearly quadrupling its stake in Apple Inc and reporting significantly larger holdings in the four biggest U.S. airlines.
* Halliburton Co - will redeem entire outstanding principal amount of its 5.90 pct senior notes due september 2018