March 27 - Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BB' rating to Magnesita Finance
Ltd's proposed perpetual bonds issuance of approximately USD200 million, which
will be unconditionally guaranteed by Magnesita Refratarios S.A
(Magnesita), the parent company of the Issuer, and certain of its subsidiaries
organized under the laws of Brazil, the United States and Germany. Fitch has
also assigned a Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BB'
to Magnesita Finance Ltd, incorporated in the British Virgin Islands. The
Outlook is Stable.
Magnesita's ratings are supported by its position as the world's third-largest
refractory manufacturer with a 5.9% global market share, its low-cost and
vertically integrated business model backed by long-life mine reserves,
geographical diversification, and sound liquidity. The company's core business
is Refractory Solutions, comprising 88% of BRL2.3 billion in revenues during
2011, followed by its Services business line (7%), and its Minerals segment
(5%), which has strong growth potential. The company's credit profile remains
resilient under Fitch's base case scenario, and is able to generate positive
free cash flow (FCF) after capex and dividends.
The company's ratings are constrained by its customer concentration in the
cyclical steel industry, which accounted for 85% of revenues in 2011, and
acquisition event risk due to the globally fragmented refractory industry.
Magnesita is diversifying into cement and petro-chemical refractories to
mitigate sector exposure in the medium to long term. The company's
cost-per-performance (CPP) business model accounts for 33% of its contracts with
global steel companies and 70% with Latin American steel companies in 2011.
Under this model, Magnesita is paid by steel volumes produced as opposed to
being linked to the price of steel, making its revenue stream less volatile.
Magnesita has deleveraged following its highly leveraging acquisition of
European subsidiary LWB Refractories during 2008, with debt ratios trending down
through the challenging operating conditions of 2009. The company's total and
net adjusted debt to EBITDA ratios in 2008 were 7.0 times (x) and 6.0x, compared
to 4.6x and 2.7x by year-end 2011, respectively. Deleveraging was aided by the
company raising BRL279 million of equity to repay debt during the first quarter
of 2011. Coverage ratios for the year were also robust with a funds from
operations (FFO) fixed-charge coverage ratio of 3.5x and EBITDA to gross
interest expense ratio of 2.4x, an improvement on 3.3x and 2.3x in 2010,
respectively.
Magnesita's liquidity position is comfortable for the rating category, ending
2011 with BRL814 million of cash and marketable securities compared to
short-term debt of BRL126 million. The company has a manageable debt
amortization schedule of just BRL77 million due in 2012, BRL87 million in 2013,
BRL166 million in 2014, and BRL237 million in 2014, in relation to current cash
on the balance sheet. The next debt amortization is not until the 2020 bullet
repayment of BRL400 million. Liquidity ratios are solid as a result, with
Magnesita's cash to short-term debt ratio 6.5x and cash plus cash FFO to
short-term debt ratio of 11.3x for 2011.
The company's improved operating performance in 2011 vis-a-vis 2009 should
enable it to reduce leverage and improve its debt profile by negotiating better
terms and conditions with current or new lenders in the debt and capital
markets. Magnesita's proven access to export credit lines could also be an
alternative source of future funding if required. However, the company may incur
higher financial costs if it takes this approach, due to the recent measures
taken by the Brazilian government to increase tax on financial transactions
through the Imposto Sobre Operacoes Financeiras tax.
Steel sector cyclical risk is to some extent alleviated by the company's
consistent cash flow generation ability. Magnesita has exhibited positive FCF
generation consistently since 2008, ending 2011 with FCF of BRL384 million after
capex of BRL216 million and dividends of BRL9.4 million. This was a significant
improvement on FCF of BRL290 million in 2009. The company's dividend policy has
also remained conservative, with only BRL9.4 million to be paid in 2012, the
first time following the LWB acquisition in 2008.
The strong FCF resulted from a robust FFO of BRL444 million in 2011, compared to
BRL456 million in 2010. CFFO increased to BRL609 million in 2011 due to a large
working capital inflow of BRL165 million resulting from an improvement in number
of days in the company's cash conversion cycle, compared to CFFO of BRL365
million in 2010.
Magnesita is one of the lowest-cost and most profitable producers of refractory
products in the world due to its vertical integration into magnesite and
dolomite, along with other minerals. It also owns one of the largest and highest
quality reserves of magnesite, graphite and talc in the world. In 2011, the
company's operating EBITDA margin was 18.4%, a decline on 20.3% in 2010 due to
increased labor and energy costs. This compares very well to the operating
EBITDA margins of its peers, the largest of which is Vesuvius with a 10.5%
global market share, followed by RHI with 9.2%. The company is currently around
70% vertically integrated with plans to increase internal raw material supply to
90% in 2014.
Magnesita benefits from strong future growth potential through its nascent
Minerals segment. China accounts for 80% of world production of graphite and has
recently imposed export restrictions. As a result, Magnesita is strategically
placed to take advantage in the growing market for graphite driven mostly by the
global uptake trajectory for rechargeable batteries. Magnesita is also the
leading operator in refractory products in Brazil and South America and
maintains long-standing relationships with all the leading steel and cement
producers in Brazil, a position developed since 2008.
Foreign exchange risk for the company is mitigated due to its geographic
diversification resulting in approximately 46% of its 2011 EBITDA being
generated in foreign currency compared to 80% of its debt being denominated in
USD. Magnesita's total debt adjusted for post-employment benefits in 2011 was
just under BRL2 billion, close to 40% of which is made up of its USD400 million
bond due 2020. The company's financial strategy is to diversify its funding base
using capital markets, and to seek protection from foreign exchange risk by
balancing foreign exchange debt with foreign exchange cash generation.
A downgrade or Negative Outlook could take place following a downturn in the
steel and cement markets that hampers production volumes globally. Another
potential negative driver would be large debt-funded acquisition, driving
leverage up and increasing refinancing risks. A positive rating action could be
driven by faster than expected growth in the company's Minerals segment, and
sustained improvement in debt and coverage ratios alongside growth in the
company's scale.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Corporate Rating Methodology' (Aug. 12, 2011);
--'National Ratings Criteria' (Jan. 19, 2011).
