Aug 15 - Fitch Ratings today published updated sector-specific rating criteria for debt and preferred stock issued by Puerto Rico closed-end funds (PR CEFs). Fitch expects no ratings changes as a result of the criteria update. This criteria supplements the CEF master criteria that Fitch published on Aug. 15, 2012 titled 'Rating Closed-End Fund Debt and Preferred Stock,' and updates and replaces the previous report titled 'Rating Puerto Rico Closed-End Fund Debt and Preferred Stock' published on Aug. 16, 2011. The core rating methodology remains intact without any material changes. KEY RATING DRIVERS --The presence of dynamic deleveraging/defeasance triggers; --The amount of risk-adjusted overcollateralization at the individual, sub-account level; --The liquidity and diversification of portfolio assets; --The capabilities of the investment manager to successfully manage fund investment and leverage strategies; --Legal/regulatory parameters that govern fund operations. Furthermore, the presence of minimum overcollateralization requirements for the separate asset account of each rated note program, in addition to asset-specific discount factors, is important due to the lack of regulatory leverage limits at that level and uncertainty as to the quality and quantity of any unencumbered assets in the overall fund. The criteria report also outlines certain limited circumstances under which leverage issued by PR CEFs may be able to achieve 'AAA' ratings. Beyond these circumstances, a qualitative rating cap of 'AA' continues to be in effect for PR CEF leverage, reflecting the concentrated market and investor base of certain invested asset classes, and the overall regulatory differences from U.S. CEFs pertaining to the U.S. bankruptcy law. The criteria report, titled 'Rating Puerto Rico Closed-End Fund Debt and Preferred Stock' (Aug. 15, 2012), is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' or by clicking on the link. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Rating Closed-End Fund Debt and Preferred Stock Rating Criteria' (Aug. 15, 2012); --'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions' (May 30, 2012).