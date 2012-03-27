(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 27 - Credit quality in the U.S. capital goods sector should remain broadly stable in 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said in its industry report card, titled "Despite Slower Growth, U.S. Capital Goods Ratings Should Remain Stable In 2012," published earlier today on RatingsDirect. "Recent improvements in hiring, business sentiment, and consumer spending have given us cautious confidence in the U.S. recovery," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Sarah Wyeth. "This supports our expectation that the economic backdrop for industrial and manufacturing activity, both key economic factors that drive ratings in the sector, is modestly positive. Our view of construction activity, another key factor, is less sanguine, as we believe the recent mild weather provided only a temporary boost in the still-depressed market." The industrial-led recovery that has spurred revenue growth, margin expansion, and deleveraging in U.S. capital goods companies over the past 18 months is easing. Risks remain high amid the sovereign debt crisis in Europe and turmoil in the Middle East, which has sent oil prices back up to more than $100 per barrel. Despite weak industrial indicators in parts of the world, broad exposure to still relatively strong emerging markets and late-cycle sectors such as power generation (which lag general economic trends by several quarters) should continue to provide support to the U.S. capital goods sector in 2012. All told, Standard & Poor's continues to expect generally steady credit quality in the sector in 2012. "Still, a sustained or more severe weakening of sector fundamentals than we currently expect could bring credit risks to the forefront," Ms. Wyeth said. "For debt-laden issuers, especially those with the greatest exposure to weak domestic end markets, we believe covenant compliance and refinancing risk could increase as potential credit concerns." A possible credit issue for investment-grade companies is that they could initiate increasingly risky financial policies to meet growth or shareholder's reward expectations. Discipline in using funds for mergers and acquisitions or for shareholder distributions is often a key rating consideration, especially when the economy is less stable. The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com. Members of the media may request a copy of this report by contacting the media representative provided. (New York Ratings Team)