Banco do Brasil sees recurring profit rising by up to 66 pct this year
SAO PAULO, Feb 16 State-controlled Banco do Brasil SA, Brazil's biggest bank by assets, announced on Thursday the following operating estimates for this year:
Aug 15 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today transferred its existing ABOVE AVERAGE residential loan servicer and master servicer rankings, as well as AVERAGE special servicer ranking on Aurora Loan Servicing LLC to Nationstar Mortgage LLC (Nationstar). The outlook for these rankings is stable. We withdrew all our rankings on Aurora. We are maintaining Nationstar's existing ABOVE AVERAGE subprime loan servicing ranking. The outlook for the subprime ranking is positive, reflecting our current outlook on Nationstar. We consider Nationstar's financial position as Sufficient. Nationstar purchased Aurora's servicing business earlier this year, and subsequently transferred the servicing to Nationstar. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Standard & Poor's Is Monitoring Nationstar Mortgage LLC's Acquisition Of Aurora Bank FSB Servicing Subsidiary, March 9, 2012 -- Servicer Evaluation: Nationstar Mortgage LLC, Jan. 23, 2012 -- Revised Criteria For Including RMBS, CMBS, And ABS Servicers On Standard & Poor's Select Servicer List, April 16, 2009 -- Servicer Evaluation Ranking Criteria: U.S., Sept. 21, 2004 -- Select Servicer List
SAO PAULO, Feb 16 State-controlled Banco do Brasil SA, Brazil's biggest bank by assets, announced on Thursday the following operating estimates for this year:
BAMAKO, Feb 16 Canada's Avnel Gold will suspend production at its loss-making Kalana underground mine in Mali for 18 months from June to expand its operations and build a new processing plant, the West African nation's mines ministry said.
* The USFDA inspected company's moraiya facility from February 6, 2017 to February 15, 2017.