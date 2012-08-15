Actelion says J&J's $280 per share offer to start March 3
ZURICH, Feb 16 Actelion said on Thursday that Johnson & Johnson's agreed tender offer for the Swiss biotechnology company's shares is expected to start on March 3 and to run to March 30.
Aug 15 Kinetic Concepts Inc: * Moodys: kci sale of bed business modestly positive * Rpt-moodys: kci sale of bed business modestly positive
Feb 15 Anthem Inc on Wednesday won a temporary restraining order that blocks smaller rival Cigna Corp from officially terminating their proposed $54 billion merger, a transaction already rejected by U.S. antitrust regulators.
* On Feb 13, 2017 co entered into agreement and plan of merger with Allergan Holdco US, Inc. for $56.50 per share in cash