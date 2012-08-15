Overview -- Specialty miner American Gilsonite Co. is seeking to raise $260 million with a senior secured note issuance and enter into a $25 million revolving credit facility. The company plans to use proceeds to pay dividends and refinance existing debt. -- We are assigning our 'B' corporate credit rating to American Gilsonite and our 'B' issue-level rating to the company's senior secured notes. -- Our stable outlook reflects our view that the company's leading position in the uintaite market will support strategic pricing increases for its product and that relatively steady growth in oil and gas rig counts will generate earnings sufficient to justify the 'B' rating. Rating Action On Aug. 15, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'B' corporate credit rating to Bonanza, Utah-based American Gilsonite Co. The outlook is stable. At the same time, we assigned an issue level rating of 'B' to the company's proposed senior secured $260 million notes due in 2017. We assigned a recovery rating on the notes of '4', indicating our expectation of average (30% to 50%) recovery for bondholders in the event of a payment default under our recovery scenario. The ratings on the notes are based on preliminary terms and conditions. The notes are being sold pursuant to Rule 144a without registration rights. Rationale The corporate credit rating takes into account American Gilsonite's relatively small size, scope, and reliance on a single end market; though the company is the only producer of Gilsonite in the U.S. and has consistently generated positive cash flow. Our business risk profile score is "vulnerable," reflecting our view of the company's lack of diversity given its single product and mine complex, dependence on the volatile oil and gas industry, and the threat that a substitute option for Gilsonite in drilling fluids could be developed. Our financial risk profile score of "aggressive" reflects American Gilsonite's small size (with 2012 anticipated revenues of around $100 million), as well as its financial policy, which incorporates our perspective that the company will likely use excess cash flow to pay dividends to its private equity ownership. These factors are balanced by American Gilsonite's history of generating positive free cash flow and our assessment of adequate liquidity, stemming primarily from availability under the revolving credit facility given that the company holds minimal cash balances. American Gilsonite mines uintaite, or Gilsonite, a naturally occurring asphalt whose resin-like properties are used as a stabilizing agent in oil and gas drilling fluids, as a binding element in inks and paints, and in a variety of asphalt and foundry-related applications. Our base-case scenario anticipates that American Gilsonite will sell about 75,000 tons of Gilsonite in 2012--relatively flat to 2011--but that pricing increases implemented by the company over the last several quarters will yield annual revenue growth of about 40%. We expect higher selling prices to result in 2012 EBITDA of $60 million-$75 million. Key assumptions to our EBITDA forecast include: -- Our most recent economic forecasts include about 2% domestic GDP growth and oil prices around $90 in 2012 and 2013. -- Oil and gas drilling rig counts will remain approximately flat in 2012 and 2013 as growth in oil rigs offsets slowing gas rig counts. -- Nonresidential construction markets are expected to remain weak until 2014, according to our economists' predictions. -- The company will be able to maintain average selling prices near current levels over the next 12 to 18 months. Given our assumption for minimal growth in the company's end markets, we expect that 2013 EBITDA will be similar to 2012 levels. We expect the company to use proceeds from the proposed $260 million senior notes, along with balance sheet cash, to refinance about $160 million in existing debt and pay a $101 million dividend. Assuming the notes are issued as contemplated, we expect leverage following the transaction to be around 4.6x, falling to about 4x at year-end, and that funds from operations (FFO) to debt will be about 15% over both periods. American Gilsonite has minimal operating lease liabilities, asset retirement, and pension obligations in our adjusted debt calculation, and historically has not carried a balance on its revolver. Given our 2013 EBITDA calculation and our expectation that the company will rely on internally generated cash to finance its operations, we expect leverage to remain around 4x in 2013, but that FFO to debt will fall to around 10% as the company begins incurring interest expense for the semiannual payments on the proposed notes. Despite high interest expense levels, we expect American Gilsonite will continue to generate good levels of free cash flow, around $20 million annually, though we note that the company typically keeps minimal cash on its balance sheet in favor of distributing excess cash to its shareholders. We believe these metrics are consistent with our "aggressive" financial risk profile assessment. American Gilsonite is exposed to demand fluctuations in oil and gas end markets, which represent about 75% of revenues. Gilsonite provides filtration control and acts as a shale stabilizer in various types of fluids that are used when drilling wellbores; therefore, we measure demand by tracking changes in rig counts. According to the company, there are no cost-effective substitutes to Gilsonite in the market; from our perspective, the threat that one may be developed constitutes a key risk. These factors, in combination with the risk of operating disruption at its single mining complex and processing plant, underscore our vulnerable business risk score. Still, we acknowledge American Gilsonite's good reserve position. The company claims to be the largest producer of uintaite globally, estimating that it controls most of the world's known and economically viable uintaite reserves. Liquidity American Gilsonite's liquidity position is "adequate," in our view. Relevant aspects and assumptions in the company's liquidity profile include: -- Liquidity sources, which primarily consist of FFO generation and availability under the revolving credit facility, will exceed uses by at least 1.2x over the next 12-18 months; -- Liquidity sources will continue to exceed uses, even if EBITDA were to decline by 15%; and -- Compliance with assumed financial maintenance covenants would likely survive a 15% drop in EBITDA. Pro forma for the transaction, we expect American Gilsonite's total liquidity to be about $27 million, consisting of about $2 million in cash and full availability on the contemplated $25 million revolving credit facility due 2016. The business is not particularly working capital intensive, and we expect that internally generated cash flow will be sufficient to cover operational needs. We anticipate that cash flow from operations will approximate $40 million in 2012 and will fall to around $25 million in 2013 as the company begins making semiannual interest payments on the proposed notes. We anticipate about $10 million in capital expenditures on an ongoing basis as the company develops additional mines to increase volumes over the next several years. American Gilsonite will have no near-term maturities as its total future capital structure will consist of the proposed notes and revolver. The credit facility contains a first-lien leverage covenant of 1.5x; as well as a capital spending requirement to stay below $30 million per year and under $100 million over the life of the facility. We expect American Gilsonite to maintain adequate cushion above these levels based on our operating expectations. Recovery analysis The 'B' rating on the proposed senior secured $260 million notes is based on preliminary terms and conditions. The recovery rating is '4', indicating our expectation of average (30%-50%) recovery for bondholders in the event of a payment default under our scenario. The notes are being sold pursuant to Rule 144a without registration rights. For the complete recovery analysis on American Gilsonite, see our recovery report to be published shortly following the release of this report on RatingsDirect. Outlook Our stable rating outlook reflects our view that selling prices for Gilsonite will remain at or near current levels and that demand will be relatively constant over the next 12 to 18 months, based on our expectations for flat end market growth. This should produce EBITDA levels which will support required interest payments on its higher debt burden and positive discretionary cash flows. We expect leverage to be about 4x at year end with FFO-to-debt around 15%, which we consider to be in line with our assessment of the company's aggressive financial risk profile. Moreover, our rating outlook incorporates the company's unique product and good profit margins despite its small size and scope, dependence on a single end market, and high absolute debt levels relative to its revenue base. We could lower the rating if we expect the company to sustain leverage above 5x or if EBITDA falls to levels at or below its required interest payment and maintenance capital spending needs, which we estimate to be in the range of $30 million to $35 million. This could occur if management or its owners adopt a more aggressive financial policy, if oil and gas rig counts fell to 2009 levels, if a substitute product forces the company to substantially lower average selling prices, or if it experiences an operating disruption at its mines or processing plant that reduces its volumes. An upgrade is less likely in the near term, given our assessment of American Gilsonite's vulnerable business risk. We could raise the rating over time, however, if the company is able to execute its contemplated strategy and as it gains higher levels of operating traction. Any upgrade would likely be limited to one notch, given our expectation that the company will distribute excess cash flow to its private equity ownership, dependency on a single end market, and risk that a substitute product could be developed. Related Criteria And Research -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Key Credit Factors: Methodology And Assumptions On Risks In The Mining Industry, June 23, 2009 -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 Ratings List New Rating; Outlook Stable American Gilsonite Co. Corporate Credit Rating B/Stable/-- Senior Secured US$260 mil sr secd nts due 2017 B Recovery Rating 4 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. 