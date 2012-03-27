BRIEF-Keyera qtrly earnings per share $0.19
* Keyera Corp - announced plans to construct a new NGL gathering pipeline system that will provide producers in West Central Alberta
March 27 Moody's disclosures on credit rating of Bank of Nova Scotia (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)
* Scorpio Tankers Inc announces purchase of common shares by Scorpio Services Holding Limited
* Owens & Minor Inc - new dividend represents an increase of 1.0 pct over prior quarter's dividend