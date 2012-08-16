Overview
-- In the three quarters to end-June 2012, the management of UBS AG (UBS)
refocused and delevered the bank's investment banking operations,
leading us to project that UBS' risk-adjusted capital ratio could have risen to
about 8.5% at end-June 2012, from 5.7% a year earlier.
-- We are therefore revising our outlook on UBS to stable from negative.
-- At the same time, we are affirming our 'A/A-1' long- and short-term
counterparty credit ratings on UBS, and on certain core subsidiaries.
-- The stable outlook reflects our view that UBS will continue to refocus
the investment banking division's operating model and reduce risk exposures,
amid continued strained economic and market conditions.
Rating Action
On Aug. 16, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on
UBS AG (UBS), the parent bank and group holding company, to stable from
negative. At the same time, we affirmed our 'A/A-1' long- and short-term
counterparty credit ratings on the bank.
We also affirmed our 'A/A-1' long- and short-term ratings on core subsidiaries
UBS Ltd., UBS Bank (Canada), UBS Securities LLC, and UBS Loan Finance LLC, and
our 'A-1' short-term rating on UBS Bank USA.
Our 'BBB/A-2' ratings and stable outlook on UBS' Mexican subsidiaries--UBS
Bank Mexico S.A. and UBS Casa De Bolsa, S.A. de C.V.--are unaffected by this
rating action because the ratings are already constrained by our 'BBB' foreign
currency sovereign credit rating on Mexico.
Rationale
UBS is the Switzerland-based, principal operating company and ultimate holding
company of the diversified global banking group. Like other global banking
groups, UBS is adapting its business model ahead of future tougher capital
requirements under Basel III and, in our view, what could prove to be a
sustained period of weak returns for the investment banking industry. The
Swiss regulator has instructed UBS, and close peer Credit Suisse AG
(A+/Negative/A-1), that on a fully-applied Basel III basis they must hold
loss-absorbing capital of up to 19% of risk-weighted assets (RWAs) by 2019. As
a result, UBS is likely to ultimately hold a significantly larger capital
buffer than many other global banks. Of the 19%, UBS plans to hold 13% as
common equity with 6% comprising loss-absorbing debt.
Further to the strategic announcements made by UBS at its November 2011
investor day, management has actively refocused its investment banking (IB)
division, exiting activities with unattractive risk-adjusted return prospects
under Basel III, or which it considers are not well aligned with the IB's
central objective of supporting the group's leading global wealth management
franchise. The restructuring of the IB, trimming back of associated operating
expenses, and reduction of associated risk exposures remain a work in
progress. Nevertheless, UBS has in our view made significant steps to reduce
regulatory RWAs by one-quarter, whether calculated on a Basel II.5 or a Basel
III basis, between September 2011 and June 2012. UBS has concurrently built
capital by continuing to moderate its payment of dividends through a period of
below-trend but nonetheless satisfactory operating performance. UBS reported
that in this period its core Tier 1 capital ratio improved from 11.7% to
17.2%, calculated on a Basel II.5 basis.
UBS' capitalization under our risk-adjusted capital (RAC) framework has seen a
similar improvement, increasing from 5.7% at end-June 2011 to 6.7% at year-end
2011. UBS has not yet published its Basel pillar 3 report for end-June 2012,
but we project that the RAC ratio could have risen to about 8.5%, well within
the 7%-10% band that we regard as being indicative of "adequate"
capitalization. In so doing, UBS has met our previously-held expectation that
it would strengthen capitalization, but that amid an uncertain economic
environment and difficult market conditions the task could prove challenging.
Looking ahead, and with the following assumptions in mind, we project the RAC
ratio to move into the 9.0%-9.5% range by year-end 2013:
-- A generally unhelpful operating environment that will continue to
crimp earnings, due to restrained wealth management client activity and risk
appetite, persistent low central bank base rates, and muted IB trade and
transaction activity;
-- Further retention of earnings, due to another modest dividend in 2012,
but potentially a more-material dividend for 2013;
-- Further reductions in regulatory and Standard & Poor's RWAs as UBS
continues its exit of noncore risk exposures, in line with its target of
reducing pro forma Basel III RWAs to less than Swiss franc (CHF) 270 billion
by year-end 2013; and
-- The possible repayment of the larger of the two non-innovative hybrids
for which we give equity credit at its call date in 2013, but no issuance of
new capital instruments that are able to absorb losses on a going-concern
basis.
We continue to base our ratings on UBS on the bank's 'a-' anchor, "adequate"
business position, "adequate" capital and earnings, "moderate" risk position,
"average" funding, and "adequate" liquidity, as our criteria define these
terms. UBS' stand-alone credit profile (SACP) is 'bbb+'. The group credit
profile, which we assess at 'a', additionally incorporates two notches of
uplift from the SACP for potential future support from the Swiss government,
reflecting our view of UBS as "highly systemic" to Switzerland and the Swiss
government as "supportive" of its banking system. We therefore consider that
there is a "moderately high" likelihood that UBS would receive extraordinary
support from the Swiss government in case of need. Furthermore, we assume that
if UBS received such support, it would be allowed to pass it on to its rated
subsidiaries, should they need it.
While we believe that the residential real estate price increases we have
observed in Switzerland over the past three years represent a risk for the
Swiss banking industry, we consider that the implications are significantly
greater for principally domestic-oriented Swiss banks, than for more globally
diversified institutions such as UBS. See "Outlook On Nine Swiss Banks To
Negative On Exposure To Rising Property Prices; Ratings On All Swiss Banks
Affirmed", published on July 3, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit
Portal. Furthermore, relative to some European peers, we consider UBS to be
well positioned to withstand continued economic and political uncertainty in
the eurozone.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our anticipation that UBS will continue to refocus
the IB division's operating model and reduce risk exposures, amid continued
unsupportive economic and market conditions. It also reflects our view that
the continued economic and political uncertainty in Europe would not have a
significant impact on the bank's fortunes.
We may take a positive rating action on UBS over the longer-term if we
consider that its business position has materially strengthened. This could be
prompted by further strategic delivery by management such that the group
becomes a demonstrably sustainable and stable business. Such a view could be
supported by clear evidence that the repositioned IB division is able to
support the wealth management franchise and yet operates a business model and
risk appetite that moderates the group's revenue and earnings volatility. We
may also consider a positive rating action if the RAC ratio has exceeded 10%
on a sustainable basis--a scenario that would likely be allied with management
having comprehensively delivered on the deleveraging and refocusing strategy.
We could take a negative rating action if UBS experiences a material earnings
setback that erodes capitalization, or if renewed concerns arise over the
effectiveness of the bank's risk management or the resilience of its business
position.
Ratings Score Snapshot
Issuer Credit Rating: A/Stable/A-1
SACP: bbb+
Anchor: a-
Business Position: Adequate (0)
Capital and Earnings: Adequate (0)
Risk Position: Moderate (-1)
Funding and Liquidity: Average and Average(0)
Support: +2
GRE Support: 0
Group Support: 0
Sovereign Support: +2
Additional Factors: 0
Related Criteria And Research
All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit
Portal, unless otherwise stated.
-- Revised Market Risk Charges For Banks In Our Risk-Adjusted Capital
Framework, June 22, 2012
-- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011
-- Group Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011
-- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions,
Nov. 9, 2011
-- Bank Hybrid Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 1, 2011
-- Bank Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 6, 2010
-- Outlook On Nine Swiss Banks To Negative On Exposure To Rising Property
Prices; Ratings On All Swiss Banks Affirmed, July 3, 2012
-- Basel 2.5 Increases The Squeeze On Investment Banking Returns, May 14,
2012
-- The Five Key Risks For European Banks, Apr. 11, 2012
-- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment: Switzerland, April 11, 2012
-- UBS AG, Feb. 28, 2012
-- UBS AG Long-Term Rating Lowered To 'A' On Bank Criteria Change; 'A-1'
Short-Term Rating Affirmed; Outlook Negative, Nov. 29, 2011
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
To From
UBS AG
UBS Securities LLC
UBS Ltd.
UBS Loan Finance LLC
UBS Bank (Canada)
UBS AG (Jersey Branch)
Counterparty Credit Rating A/Stable/A-1 A/Negative/A-1
UBS AG (NY Branch)
Counterparty Credit Rating A/Stable/-- A/Negative/--
Ratings Affirmed
UBS AG
Certificate Of Deposit
Foreign Currency A/A-1
Local Currency A/A-1
UBS AG (Jersey Branch)
UBS Ltd.
UBS AG (NY Branch)
Certificate Of Deposit A/A-1
UBS Bank (Canada)
Certificate Of Deposit A/A-1
UBS Bank USA
Counterparty Credit Rating --/--/A-1
UBS AG
Senior Unsecured A
Senior Unsecured Ap
Subordinated BBB
Subordinated BBB-
Short-Term Debt A-1
Certificate Of Deposit A-1
Commercial Paper A-1
UBS Americas Inc.
Senior Unsecured * A
Commercial Paper * A-1
UBS Capital Securities (Jersey) Ltd.
Junior Subordinated * BBB-
Preferred Stock * BBB-
UBS Finance (Curacao) N.V.
Senior Unsecured * A
UBS Finance (Delaware) LLC
Commercial Paper * A-1
UBS Preferred Funding (Jersey) Ltd.
Preferred Stock * BBB-
UBS Preferred Funding Trust IV
Preferred Stock * BBB-
UBS Preferred Funding Trust V
Preferred Stock * BBB-
* Guaranteed by UBS AG