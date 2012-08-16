Aug 16 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded six classes of Wachovia Bank Commercial Mortgage Trust, 2005-C22 commercial mortgage pass-through certificates. A detailed list of rating actions follows the end of this release. The downgrades are due to an increase in Fitch expected losses, primarily due to decline in performance and/or valuations of the specially serviced assets. Fitch modeled losses of 13.9% of the remaining pool. Fitch expected losses of the original pool balance is 13.4%, including 1.7% realized losses to date. As of the July 2012 distribution date, the pool's aggregate principal balance has been reduced by approximately 15.6% to $2.14 billion from $2.53 billion at issuance. Interest shortfalls are affecting classes E through Q with cumulative unpaid interest totaling $17.2 million. Fitch has designated 21 loans (19.5%) as Fitch Loans of Concern, including 13 specially serviced assets (16.7%). The largest contributor to modeled losses (6.7%) is an 826-room full-service hotel located a quarter of a mile east of the Las Vegas Strip. The loan was transferred to special servicing in March 2010 for imminent default due to declining property performance as a result of decreased tourism and travel in the Las Vegas market. The special servicer is pursuing foreclosure. A receiver was appointed in Oct. 2011. Servicer reported trailing-twelve-month (TTM) occupancy as of May 2012 was 80.5%, with an average daily rate (ADR) of $85.3 and revenue per room (RevPAR) of $68.65. The second largest contributor to modeled losses (2.1%) is a 508,976 square foot (sf) regional mall located in Lake Wales, FL. The loan was originally sponsored by GGP, and the asset became real estate owned (REO) on Nov. 1, 2010 through a deed in lieu of foreclosure. As of May 2012, the servicer reported overall property occupancy was 83% with the inline space only 56% occupied. The third largest contributor to modeled losses (1.9%) consists of a portfolio of seven office buildings totaling 299,220 sf in Phoenix, AZ. The portfolio is 75% occupied, with five of the buildings 100% leased to single tenants, and two of the buildings fully vacant. The asset became REO in October 2011 through foreclosure. Fitch has downgraded the ratings and revised Recovery Estimates (RE) for the following classes: --$22.2 million class B to 'Bsf' from 'BBsf'; Outlook Negative; --$31.7 million class C to 'CCCsf' from 'Bsf'; RE 0%; --$25.3 million class D to 'CCsf' from 'CCCsf'; RE 0%; --$47.5 million class E to 'Csf' from 'CCCsf'; RE 0%; --$31.7 million class F to 'Csf' from 'CCsf'; RE 0%; --$28.5 million class G to 'Csf' from 'CCsf'; RE 0%. Fitch has affirmed the ratings and revised the Outlooks for the following classes: --$18.5 million class A-3 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$132.3 million class A-PB at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$941 million class A-4 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$64.1 million class A-1A at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable. --$253.4 million class A-M at 'AAAsf'; Outlook to Negative from Stable; --$152 million class A-J at 'BBsf'; Outlook to Negative from Stable; --$28.5 million class H at 'Csf'; RE0%; --$34.8 million class J at 'Csf'; RE0%; --$15.8 million class K at 'Csf'; RE0%; --$12.7 million class L at 'Csf'; RE0%; --$12.7 million class M at 'Csf'; RE0%; --$6.3 million class N at 'Csf'; RE0%; --$6.3 million class O at 'Csf'; RE0%; --$9.5 million class P at 'Csf'; RE0%. The $1.9 million class Q is not rated by Fitch. Class A-1 and A-2 have paid in full. Fitch has previously withdrawn the rating on the interest-only class IO. Additional information on Fitch's criteria for analyzing U.S. CMBS transactions is available in the Dec. 21, 2011 report, 'Surveillance Methodology for U.S. Fixed-Rate CMBS Transactions', which is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' under the following headers: Structured Finance >> CMBS >> Criteria Reports Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria' (June 6, 2012); --'Surveillance Methodology for U.S. Fixed-Rate CMBS Transactions' (Dec. 21, 2011). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria Surveillance Methodology for U.S. Fixed-Rate CMBS Transactions