Aug 16 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its
preliminary 'BBB-' unsecured debt rating to Lorillard Inc.'s
(BBB-/Stable/--) most recent Rule 415 shelf registration, dated June 13, 2012.
At the same time, we assigned a 'BBB-' senior unsecured debt rating to Lorillard
Tobacco Co.'s proposed $500 million senior unsecured notes due 2017.
Lorillard Tobacco Co., a wholly owned and primary subsidiary of Lorillard
Inc., issued the notes under the company's most recent Rule 415 shelf
registration, and Lorillard Inc. fully and unconditionally guarantees the
notes. We expect the company to use net proceeds from the proposed debt
offering for general corporate purposes, which may include the repurchase,
redemption, or retirement of securities (including common stock repurchases),
acquisitions, working capital requirements, and capital expenditures.
Lorillard also announced that it has revised its long-term unadjusted leverage
target such that the company expects to maintain a ratio of total debt to
EBITDA of 1.5x up to 2x, compared with a leverage target of about 1.5x
previously. We expect the company will continue to maintain key credit metrics
consistent with or slightly better than the indicative ratios for an
"intermediate" financial risk profile. This includes maintaining lease- and
pension-adjusted total debt to EBITDA of 2x or below. Pro forma for the debt
issuance, we estimate lease- and pension-adjusted total debt to EBITDA to be
approximately 1.7x (based on Lorillard's financials through the 12 months
ended June 30, 2012), and we forecast leverage will be about 1.6x by the end
of 2012.
RATINGS LIST
Lorillard Inc.
Corporate Credit Rating BBB-/Stable/--
New Ratings
Lorillard Inc.
Rule 415 shelf registration BBB- (prelim)
Lorillard Tobacco Co.
$500 mil. sr unsecd notes due 2017 BBB-
