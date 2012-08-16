Aug 16 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today withdrew its AVERAGE
servicer rankings on Proyectos Adamantine, S.A. de C.V., SOFOM, E.N.R. (formerly
known as GMAC Financiera, S.A. DE C.V., SOFOM, E.N.R.) as a residential mortgage
master servicer and a construction loan servicer at the company's request. Prior
to the withdrawals, we had negative outlooks on both rankings, and we deemed its
financial position to be insufficient.
Proyectos Adamantine currently participates as a master servicer in the
following residential mortgage-backed securitizations rated by Standard &
Poor's:
-- MXMACCB 04U
-- MXMACCB 05U
-- MXMACCB 05-2U
-- MXMACCB 06U
-- MXMACFW 06U & 06-2U
-- MXMACFW 07U & 07-2U
-- MXMACFW 07-3U & 07-4U
-- MXMACFW 07-5U & 07-6U
-- BONHITO F5532
