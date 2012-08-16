Aug 16 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that San Jose, Calif.-based Cisco Systems Inc.'s ('A+'/Stable/A-1+) announcement that it will increase its quarterly dividends by 75% to $0.14 per share does not affect our ratings or outlook on the company. Cisco also announced that it will return at least 50% of its free cash flow to shareholders annually through dividends and share repurchases. We expect the company to continue to use a significant portion of its free operating cash flow--which we estimate to be in excess of $10 billion for fiscal 2012--for shareholder returns. We also do not expect Cisco's growth strategies or share repurchase activity to impair either its "exceptional" liquidity or "modest" financial risk profile (as our criteria define the terms).