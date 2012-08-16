Aug 16 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said it assigned its 'A'
rating on Blackstone Holdings Finance Co. L.L.C.'s proposed $400 million notes
maturing in 2023 and $250 million notes maturing in 2042. The issuance does not
affect our ratings on Blackstone Holdings I, II, III, and IV (A/Stable/--). The
rated entities fully and unconditionally guarantee the notes on a joint and
several basis.
Blackstone will use the proceeds of the issuances for general corporate
purposes. Including these issuances, total debt will increase to approximately
$1.7 billion. We estimate that pro forma key credit metrics will weaken
somewhat this year but remain sound for the ratings category and that they
will strengthen in 2013 and 2014. Blackstone has no net debt, and we expect
that cash and liquid investments will increase to more than $2 billion and
that illiquid investments (including net accrued performance fees) will
approach $4 billion over this period. We expect that Blackstone, one of the
largest and most diverse alternative asset managers in the world, will
continue to generate stable and predictable fee-related earnings while
maintaining sound investment performance and growing its fee-paying assets
under management.
RATINGS LIST
Blackstone Holdings I L.P.
Blackstone Holdings II L.P.
Blackstone Holdings III L.P.
Blackstone Holdings IV L.P.
Issuer Credit Rating A/Stable/--
New Rating
Blackstone Holdings Finance Co. L.L.C.
Senior Unsecured
$400 mil. notes due 2023 A
$250 mil. notes due 2042 A
