Aug 16 - Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BB+' rating to Protective Life Corp.'s (PL) new issuance of $150 million in 6% hybrid debt. Proceeds from the new debt issuance will be used to refinance the remainder of the company's outstanding trust preferreds, so Fitch does not view this as an increase in overall leverage. PL's financial leverage ratio was 31% as of June 30, 2012 compared to 28% at the end of 2011. The increase was driven primarily by a reduction in equity due to the new accounting rules related to deferred acquisition costs. There was no increase in debt in the first half of 2012. The new hybrid debt issuance, which will be due in 2042, will rank in priority of payment the same as the trust preferreds being refinanced. Based on Fitch's rating criteria, this hybrid debt issuance has not been assigned any equity credit. On May 16, 2012, Fitch affirmed PL's 'BBB+' Issuer Default Rating (IDR) rating, and the 'A' Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating of Protective Life Insurance Co., as well as other PL ratings. The Rating Outlook is Stable. The affirmations were based on Fitch's view that PL's operating results are in line with expectations. The key rating triggers that could result in an upgrade include continued recovery in earnings combined with growth in equity and surplus (particularly if accomplished through earnings). Ratings could be upgraded if financial leverage remains below 25% and TFC leverage falls into the 0.8x to 1.0x range. Ratings could also be positively affected if EBIT-based interest coverage rose above 9x. The key rating triggers that could result in a downgrade include: material declines in GAAP equity (that would drive financial leverage above 30%), or statutory capital (that would drive reported RBC below 300%), a downturn or weak growth in earnings, or a material reinsurance loss. Ratings could also be pressured if interest coverage fell below 5x. Fitch assigns a 'BB+' rating to the following: Protective Life Corp.'s --$150 million in 6% subordinated notes due 2042. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --Insurance Rating Methodology' (Sept. 22, 2011).