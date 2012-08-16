FOREX -Dollar index rises as Yellen sees another rate increase

* Futures imply traders see higher chances of more U.S. rate hikes * Dollar falls overnight after Trump aide Flynn resigns * Greenback trims losses as PPI posts biggest rise in over 4 years * French election concerns exert downward pressure on euro (Updates throughout, adds analyst quote) By Richard Leong NEW YORK, Feb 14 The dollar rose to a three-week peak against a basket of major currencies on Tuesday as investors raised their outlook on a faster pace of U.S