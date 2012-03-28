(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 28 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Lloyds TSB Bank plc's (Lloyds; 'A'/Stable/'F1') mortgage covered bonds at 'AAA'. In total there are GBP21,101m bonds outstanding to date and all bonds benefit from a 12-month extendable maturity from their expected maturity dates. The bonds constitute direct obligations of Lloyds and are guaranteed by Lloyds TSB Covered Bonds LLP. The rating is based on Lloyd's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A' and a Discontinuity Factor (D-Factor) of 19.8% assigned to the programme. This combination enables the covered bonds to reach a maximum 'AA+' on a probability of default basis. The rating also reflects the quality of the collateral and the overcollateralisation (OC) between the cover assets and the covered bonds, as calculated via an asset coverage test where an asset percentage (AP) of 79.9% is applied to the nominal value of the assets. The resulting OC level is sufficient to pass 'AA' stresses, and provides for sufficient recoveries given default of the covered bonds in a 'AAA' scenario. All else being equal, the covered bonds rating could remain at 'AAA' provided Lloyd's IDR is at least 'BBB+'. The AP supporting the 'AAA' rating has been revised down to 81.4% from 82% previously. This compares to the highest AP observed over the past 12 months, at 79.9% and to the ratio of covered bonds over the cover pool which currently is 67.0% and is comfortably below the supporting AP. The change in supporting AP is primarily driven by the deteriorating credit profile of the portfolio of loans in the pool due to the significant increase in the pool since August 2011. It is also driven by the analysis of the performance data provided by the issuer on the total mortgage book. The level of AP supporting the rating is affected by, among others, the profile of the cover assets relative to outstanding covered bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new issuances. Therefore, it cannot be assumed that the rating will remain stable over time. The D-Factor of 19.8% reflects the segregation of the cover assets through the bankruptcy-remote, special-purpose company acting as guarantor, the mitigants to liquidity gaps in the form of a 12-month extendable maturity feature for the bonds and a reserve fund covering three months of interest on the covered bonds,, the provisions for an alternative management of the programme following a default of Lloyds, the adequacy of the issuer's IT systems for that purpose and the oversight from the UK regulator under the UK Regulated Covered Bond framework. In addition, the D-Factor incorporates Fitch's analysis of the complexity that any derivatives add to the alternative manager's responsibilities after issuer insolvency. The agency believes that derivative counterparties belonging to the same banking group as the issuer would leave covered bond investors more vulnerable upon an assumed issuer default than in programmes where the hedging counterparties are external. In this programme, Lloyds TSB acts as swap counterparty for the cover pool swap and the covered bond swaps. As of end-February 2012, the cover pool consisted of approximately GBP30,831m of residential mortgage loans and GBP657.8m of cash held in a GIC account with Lloyds. It consisted of 266,338 loans secured on residential properties in the UK with all loans in the pool originated by Lloyds TSB. The weighted average (WA) indexed current loan-to-value has increased to 68.42% from 61.2% in August 2011 and the WA seasoning also increased to 49.5 months from 47.3 months. The increase in these is primarily due to the pool increase to GBP30,831m from GBP16,373m in August 2011. In total 68.64% of the pool is on a repayment structure with the remaining 31.36% on an interest only repayment. All assets in the pool are secured by owner-occupiers with 1.62% of the cover pool in arrears, of which 0.53% were more than 90 days in arrears. The cover pool assets have a broad geographic spread across the United Kingdom with the main concentrations in the south east (19.79%), south west (13.36%), west midlands (12.30%) and the north west (10.93%). Given the dynamic nature of the programme, the composition and credit quality of the cover pool may change over time. Fitch has compared the cash flows from the cover pool in a wind-down situation, subject to stressed defaults and losses, and under the management of a third party, to the payments due under the covered bonds. All assets in the cover pool are sterling-denominated while the covered bonds are a combination of euro, sterling, Norwegian krone and Swedish krona denominated bonds. The bonds yield fixed and floating rates and hedging agreements are in place with Lloyds to mitigate the interest and currency risks. The cover assets yield both floating and fixed rates and an interest rate swap is in place with Lloyds to transform the interest collections from the cover assets into one-month GBP LIBOR plus a spread. Fitch will monitor the key characteristics of the cover assets and outstanding covered bonds on an ongoing basis, and check whether the AP taken into account in its analysis provides protection commensurate with the rating. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)