(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 28 - Standard & Poor's investment-grade composite spread widened by 1 basis point (bp) yesterday to 198 bps and the speculative-grade composite spread widened by 4 bps to 612 bps. By rating, the 'AA', 'A', and 'BBB' spreads widened by 1 bp each to 129 bps, 171 bps, and 245 bps, respectively. The 'BB' and 'B' spreads expanded by 4 bps each to 438 bps and 661 bps, respectively, and the 'CCC' spread expanded by 3 bps to 1,023 bps. By industry, financial institutions, industrials, and utilities widened by 1 bp each to 304 bps, 289 bps, and 203 bps, respectively. Banks remained flat at 305 bps, and telecommunications expanded by 5 bps to 319 bps. The investment-grade and speculative-grade spreads are both down from their highs reached in October. The investment-grade spread is above its one-year moving average of 197 bps and below its five-year moving average of 239 bps. The speculative-grade composite spread is below its one-year moving average of 636 bps and below its five-year moving average of 719 bps. We expect continued volatility in the near term, especially in the speculative-grade segment, which could result from both positive and negative factors. On the positive side, we expect U.S. corporate defaults to remain below the long-term average in the short term. On the negative side, an increase in volatility in the financial markets, influenced by weakening economic conditions, could continue to weigh on risky assets. Standard & Poor's, a part of The McGraw-Hill Companies (NYSE:MHP), is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings. With offices in 23 countries, Standard & Poor's is an important part of the world's financial infrastructure and has played a leading role for 150 years in providing investors with information and independent benchmarks for their investment and financial decisions. For more information, visit www.standardandpoors.com. (New York Ratings Team)