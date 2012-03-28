(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 28 - The credit prospects for the 25 leading European utilities rated by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services remain largely negative, according to a report published today by the rating agency. The report, titled "Tough Market Conditions Keep 25 Top European Utilities Under Pressure", says seven of the 25 industry leaders have negative outlooks or are on CreditWatch with negative implications. This reflects Standard & Poor's opinion that many competitively exposed vertically integrated power and gas incumbents have less robust and more volatile business risk profiles than previously and face significant pressure on profitability, the report says. The main contributing factors include aging generation assets with significant reinvestment needs, generation oversupply in many regional markets leading to lower generation spreads and load factors, negative price differentials between long-term gas procurement contracts and wholesale market prices, continued high political risk, and sovereign stress in the eurozone, the report says. In addition, financial market volatility is heightening financial risk and the European economic outlook once again appears increasingly somber. In Standard & Poor's view, the eurozone will gradually climb out of its mild recession in the second half of this year and into 2013. Standard & Poor's projects flat eurozone GDP in 2012 and only 1% growth in 2013, which, the report notes, is likely to lead to weak energy demand growth in many European countries. That said, the underlying credit quality of regulated utilities, such as U.K. water companies and electricity and gas networks, remains solid despite high investment requirements in the years ahead. Electricity and gas transmission system operators in the peripheral eurozone countries are at risk of further downgrades, however, mainly as a result of rising country risk, sovereign-related stress, and rising regulatory uncertainty, the report says.