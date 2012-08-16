Aug 16 - Fitch Ratings has placed one class of RBSCF 2009-RR1, resecuritization pass-through certificates on Rating Watch Negative as follows: --$15.7 million class JPMCC-B 'AAAsf'. This class represents a re-securitization of the ownership interest in a commercial mortgage-backed certificate: JP. Morgan Chase Commercial Mortgage Securities Trust 2008-C2 commercial mortgage pass-through certificates, series 2008-C2, class A-4. This underlying class was placed on Rating Watch Negative by Fitch on Aug. 16, 2012. As a re-securitization, the class will receive cash flows from the underlying class A-4 bonds and the rating is from the underlying security. For additional information on the underlying security please see the release 'Fitch Places 15 Classes of JPMCC 2008-C2 on Rating Watch Negative' (Aug. 16, 2012), available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria' (June 6, 2012); --'Surveillance Methodology for U.S. Fixed-Rate CMBS Transactions' (Dec. 21, 2011); --'U.S. Commercial Mortgage Re-REMIC Criteria' (Feb. 23, 2012). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria Surveillance Methodology for U.S. Fixed-Rate CMBS Transactions U.S. Commercial Mortgage Re-REMIC Criteria