March 28 - Fitch Ratings has assigned JSC Russian Standard Bank's (RSB) RUB5bn senior unsecured fixed-rate exchange bonds (BO-02 series) a Long-term rating of 'B+'. The notes have a Recovery Rating of 'RR4'. The bonds bear a 9.0% coupon rate. The issue is due in March 2015 and bondholders have a put option exercisable in April 2013.

RSB's obligations under the bonds rank equally with the claims of other senior unsecured creditors except claims of retail depositors, which under Russian law rank above those of other senior unsecured creditors. Retail deposits accounted for 63% of the bank's total liabilities at end-2011, according to statutory accounts.

At end-2011, RSB was the 27th largest bank in Russia by assets. Roustam Tariko indirectly owns 99.9% of RSB's shares. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)