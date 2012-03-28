(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 28 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Epic (Culzean) plc's floating rate
notes due 2019 as follows:
GBP6.2m Class A (XS0286451710) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
GBP27.3m Class B (XS0286456198) affirmed at 'AA-sf'; Outlook Stable
GBP25.8m Class C (XS0286456867) affirmed at 'A-sf'; Outlook Stable
GBP21.8m Class D (XS0286457758) affirmed at 'BB+sf'; Outlook revised to Stable
from Negative
GBP9.4m Class E (XS0286458723) affirmed at 'Bsf'; Outlook revised to Stable from
Negative
GBP12.0m Class F (XS0286459374) affirmed at 'CCCsf'; Recovery Estimate 50%
The affirmation reflects the stable performance of the GBP44.2m Prime A and
GBP20.9m Prime B loans since the last rating action in April 2011 and the full
redemption of the GBP167.3m Metro loan at its maturity in October 2011. It also
addresses the improving performance of the GBP37.4m Friends First loan,
following its maturity default in April 2011 and subsequent restructuring and
extension. Finally, consideration was given to the extensive reliance on The
Royal Bank of Scotland ('A'//Stable/'F1') as swap counterparty and account bank
and potential swap breakage costs on the long-dated (10 years post loan
maturity) interest rate swaps for both of the Prime loans.
In February 2012, the servicer announced the completion of the Friends First
loan restructuring. A maturity extension until January 2014 was agreed, subject
to the removal of a 2013 break option in the leases of the largest tenant (DLA
Properties, accounting for 44% of the borrower's rental income). The affected
leases have also been extended, moving the various expiry dates to December
2022. As part of the incentive package for the tenants, the borrower will cover
part of the tenant's rent over the first 12 months of the new lease.
The Prime A and Prime B loans are predominantly backed by retail assets located
in London's prime retail locations (e.g. New Bond Street and Kensington High
Street). Both loans are scheduled to mature in October 2016, three years prior
to final legal maturity. Given the collaterals' strong performance, Fitch does
not expect a default before loan maturity for both these facilities.
The interest rate swaps of the two Prime loans mature 10 years after loan
maturity. In adverse interest rate scenarios, the senior-ranking breakage costs
arising from a swap termination could negatively affect the recoveries on these
loans. Also, given the high leverage of the Friends First loan, a loss on the
most junior tranche remains a possibility. Both factors contribute to the
continued 'CCCsf' rating of the tranche.
In January 2012, the full redemption of the Metro loan, proceeds of which were
applied on a fully sequential basis following the transaction's sequential
trigger breach in April 2011, has resulted in the class A's current balance of
GBP6.2m. The application of disposal proceeds, stemming from the sale of an
asset backing the Prime A loan, should result in the full redemption of the
class A notes in April 2012. Furthermore, the Friends First loan is currently
amortising via cash sweep.
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)