(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 28 - Fitch Ratings does not expect Expedia, Inc.'s (Expedia) ratings to be affected by the sale of 12 million Expedia common shares by Liberty Media. Further, Fitch does not expect this sale to impact Expedia's approach to share repurchases. The sale of shares by Liberty represents approximately 10% of Expedia's total common stock outstanding and 55% of Liberty's total common stock holdings (35% of its total economic interest if assuming the conversion of Class B shares). This sale does not affect Liberty's Class B super-voting shares, through which Liberty and its affiliates maintain control of Expedia. Pro forma for the sale, Fitch estimates that Liberty will continue to own approximately 8% of Expedia's common stock and all of its Class B shares which have 10 times (x) voting rights. In total, Liberty will retain control of over 55% of Expedia's voting shares. These figures are based on total shares outstanding as of Dec. 31, 2011 and holdings as reported in the company's November 2011 S-4 filing. As of December 2011, Expedia still had 8.8 million shares available for repurchase under its 2010 share repurchase authorization. Fitch does not believe that the company would modify its buyback activity as a result of the share sale by Liberty, except if movement in the share price were to trigger any preconditions under repurchase activity. In part, the announced sale by Liberty partially removes the overhang on the credit created by Liberty's control over the company. Post sale, Liberty's total economic interest in the company would be roughly 17%, assuming conversion of the B shares, which is down from 26%. At the forward contract price which Liberty has entered into of $34.316 per share, Liberty's remaining stake would be valued under $800 million, or just over 1x EBITDA. Current leverage is approximately 1.8x and the ratings assume leverage remains at or below 2x (excluding the potential for temporary spikes for strategic acquisitions) so long as Liberty and its affiliates retain control of the company. On January 19, 2012, Expedia completed the redemption of its $400 million in 8.5% senior unsecured notes due 2016. Liquidity and debt figures below are pro forma for this redemption. Liquidity as of Dec. 31, 2011 was solid with $689 million in cash, $649 million in short-term investments and $728 million available (reflecting $22 million in outstanding letters of credit) under a $750 million senior unsecured revolving credit facility which expires in August 2016. Total debt as of Dec. 31, 2011 was $1.25 billion and consisted of $500 million in 7.456% senior unsecured notes due August 2018 and $750 million in 5.95% senior unsecured notes due August 2020. Fitch currently rates Expedia as follows: --Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BBB-'; --Senior unsecured bank credit facility 'BBB-'; --$500 million in 7.456% senior unsecured notes due August 2018 'BBB-'; --$750 million in 5.95% senior unsecured notes due August 2020 'BBB-'. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)