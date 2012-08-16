Aug 16 - Globally, 16 companies (12 public and four confidentially rated) defaulted in second-quarter 2012, representing $14.1 billion of rated debt, said an article published today by Standard & Poor's Global Fixed Income Research, titled "Global Corporate Quarterly Default Update And Rating Transitions." Of the 16 defaults in second-quarter 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services publicly rated 12, while four had confidential ratings. Eight of the 16 entities were domiciled in the U.S. region (which includes Bermuda and the Cayman Islands), three were from Brazil, and one each was from Mexico, Luxembourg, Poland, Canada, and France. For the trailing 12 months, the global speculative-grade default rate as of June 2012 was 2.46%--an increase from 2.41% as of March 2012 and 2.02% as of June 2011. The default rate has remained low by historical standards, staying at slightly more than 2% for the first six months of this year. "Overall, credit volatility has been decreasing over the last six months as the number of downgrades and defaults decrease across all regions," said Diane Vazza, head of Standard & Poor's Global Fixed Income Research. The downgrade-to-upgrade ratio fell to 1.2% in second-quarter 2012, from 1.64% in the first quarter and 1.5% in fourth-quarter 2011. The quarter-over-quarter decline resulted from both an increase in the upgrade ratio (2.8% as of the second quarter versus 2.5% in the previous quarter) and a decrease in the downgrade ratio (3.3% versus 4.1%). By rating category, default activity over the past four quarters relative to long-term averages indicates a prolonged period of favorable lending conditions globally. Even the 'CCC/C' rating category had a default rate over the past four quarters that was more than four percentage points lower than its long-term average. "An analysis of the transition rates during the four quarters ended June 30, 2012, shows that the downgrade of the U.S. in August 2011 still has lingering effects on credit quality at the highest rating levels," said Ms. Vazza. "However, when examining transition rates over the last three quarters, it is clear that ratings behavior is once again consistent with long-term trends, showing a negative correspondence between credit quality and default probability." The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com.