(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Aug 16 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today corrected its ratings on the deferrable subordinated debt and preferred stock issues of CoBank ACB (CoBank) by lowering them to 'A-' from 'A'. The issuer credit rating on CoBank remains unchanged at 'AA-'. The rating reflects the bank's unchanged stand-alone credit profile (SACP) of 'a+', plus one notch of uplift to reflect our expectation that CoBank would receive extraordinary government support if needed, according to our government-related entity (GRE) criteria. (See "Government-Related Entities: Methodology And Assumptions," published Dec. 9, 2010.) According to our updated hybrid capital criteria (see "Bank Hybrid Capital Methodology And Assumptions," published Nov. 1, 2011), we rate the hybrid instruments of GREs that we view as having a "high" likelihood of support based on the GRE's SACP. Because CoBank's subordinated debt allows for coupon deferral, we treat it as a hybrid under our criteria and rate it two notches lower than the SACP--one notch to reflect subordination risk and one to reflect payment deferral risk. Similarly, we rate CoBank's preferred stock two notches below the SACP. The rating on the senior unsecured consolidated obligations of the Farm Credit System Banks, which is based on the joint and several liability of the four Farm Credit System Banks, is unaffected at 'AA+'. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Bank Hybrid Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 1, 2011 -- Government-Related Entities: Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 9, 2010 RATINGS LIST Ratings Lowered To From CoBank ACB Subordinated A- A Preferred Stock A- A (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)