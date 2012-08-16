(The following statement was released by the rating agency)\

Aug 16 - Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'AAA' rating to the following Austin, Texas' limited tax obligations: --$79 million public improvement bonds, series 2012A; --$6.7 million public improvement bonds, taxable series 2012B; --$25.9 million certificates of obligation, series 2012 (COs); --$29.7 million public property finance contractual obligations, series 2012 (PPFCOs). The obligations are scheduled for a competitive sale the week of Aug. 23. Proceeds will finance various municipal improvements. In addition, Fitch affirms the following ratings: --$1.1 billion outstanding public improvement bonds, COs and PPFCOs at 'AAA'; --$10.6 million Mueller Local Government Corporation contract revenue bonds, series 2006 at 'AA+'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. SECURITY The public improvement bonds, COs, and PPFCOs are direct obligations of the city, secured by an ad valorem tax limited to $2.50 per $100 assessed valuation, levied against all taxable property in the city. The COs are secured further by a limited pledge (not to exceed $1,000) of surplus revenues of the city's solid waste disposal system. The Mueller Local Government Corporation contract revenue bonds are secured by a first lien on pledged revenues pursuant to grant agreement with the City of Austin; payments are subject to annual appropriation, and pledged revenues are any available general fund monies, including sales tax revenues from retail activity in the project area. KEY RATING DRIVERS STRONG FINANCIAL PROFILE: Economically sensitive revenues have rebounded the past several years; these gains, combined with expenditure reductions and a boost in property tax revenues, contributed to positive operating results in fiscal 2009, 2010 and 2011; reserves have increased and remain in compliance with city policy. TAXABLE VALUES RESUME CLIMB: Following a modest decline in taxable assessed valuation (TAV) in fiscal 2011, values for fiscal 2012 and fiscal 2013 are up, resuming a growth pattern established over the previous six years. RESILIENT REGIONAL ECONOMY: While not immune to recessionary forces, the Austin regional economy has fared better than many metropolitan areas in terms of economic growth. The city has posted healthy employment gains in recent months, and the unemployment rate is relatively low. INCREASING PENSION COSTS: In response to a below-average funding level in its municipal employee pension plan, the city in recent years has sharply increased its contribution rate; these increased costs could pressure spending in other areas. Pension liabilities remain large, but recent program changes are expected to provide some relief. MODERATE DEBT PROFILE: Austin's debt profile is moderate and capital needs appear manageable. The payout rate for outstanding GO debt is above average with roughly two-thirds retired in 10 years. CREDIT PROFILE RESILIENT REGIONAL ECONOMY The Austin economy is outperforming many other metro areas in the U.S. as it continues its recovery from the recent recession. The city's economy historically has been buffered by the large and stabilizing presence of state government as well as seven colleges and universities, including the University of Texas (University of Texas System rated 'AAA' by Fitch), one of the largest public institutions of higher learning in the country. High technology manufacturing is also a major employer, attracted to the area by a well-educated workforce and the availability of major research facilities. While there was some employment contraction in this sector during the recession, several recent expansions and announcements of new business arrivals bode well for future growth. Austin also was selected recently to host Formula One auto racing; construction at the track is nearing completion and the first race is scheduled for November 2012. The local labor force and employment totals continue to grow, and the pace over the past 12 months (2.3% gain for labor force, 3.1% for employment) suggest the pace of expansion is accelerating. Correspondingly, the city's unemployment rate has dropped in the past year, and the May 2012 rate of 5.4% remains well below state (6.9%) and national (7.9%) averages for the month. The city's population, estimated at roughly 811,000 for 2012, has increased more than 20% since 2000. Wealth indicators for the area are above average. Taxable values, which have historically shown steady growth, dipped roughly 4% in fiscal 2011 due to recessionary pressures. However, values rebounded for fiscal 2012 with TAV climbing 3% to $80.1 billion; a further 4% increase is anticipated for fiscal 2013. Development information provided by the city indicates healthy permit activity in recent months, with both residential and commercial permit totals registering double-digit percentage increases over prior year totals. Apartment occupancy rates remain high (98%), and commercial occupancy rates, including the central business district, are satisfactory at 85%. SOUND FINANCIAL PROFILE Favorable and consistent financial performance remains an important credit consideration for Austin. Sales taxes represent about 30% of operating revenues and transfers in, and while revenues are still below the recent peak of $154.4 million reported in fiscal 2008, they climbed 3.5% in fiscal 2010 and 4.4% in fiscal 2011, reaching $151.1 million in the most recent audited period. These gains, along with additional property tax revenues and spending controls, contributed to a net surplus after transfers of $16.5 million in the general fund for fiscal 2010 and another $6.2 million surplus in fiscal 2011. At fiscal 2011 year-end, the unrestricted general fund balance (committed, assigned and unassigned per GASB 54) stood at $133.1 million, or roughly 20% of spending. By policy, the city maintains $40 million in an emergency reserve as well as a 1% contingency reserve. Any excess balance is placed in a budget stabilization fund, which totaled $63.3 million at fiscal 2011 year-end. The city can use up to 1/3 of the budget stabilization fund for one-time capital needs. Preliminary general fund estimates for fiscal 2012 indicate a roughly $7.3 million surplus, a result of ongoing cost control measures as well as continued recovery in sales taxes and a property tax rate hike. Sales tax revenues are up 8% year-to-date and are projected to exceed the original budget amount by nearly 5% at fiscal year-end. The proposed 2013 budget is structurally balanced and incorporates a 3.5% increase in sales tax collections, and another property tax rate increase of about $0.022 per $100 of TAV. The city's property tax rate, although increasing the past several years, still compares favorably with other Texas cities, due in part to substantial annual transfers from the city's utilities. These transfers represent 19% of total 2013 budgeted general fund revenues. The fiscal 2013 budget includes the maximum 8.2% of gross receipts allowable under city policy for the water utility, and a proposed policy change in the electric utility transfer from 9.1% of gross receipts to 12% of non-fuel revenues with a floor of $105 million. On the expenditure side, the budget calls for: a 3% pay increase for civilian employees and a 3% hike for sworn employees; a 3% increase in health insurance costs; the hiring of 22 additional police officers; and supplemental funding for the city's pension systems. The city's $40 million emergency reserve and 1% contingency reserve are maintained and the proposed budget includes the use of approximately $12.5 million from the budget stabilization fund for capital needs. PENSION FUNDING A CHALLENGE The city maintains three single employer pension programs for civilian, police, and fire retirees. Funding levels for the civilian and police programs are below average at less than 65% (when adjusted for a 7% investment return), while the fire program is stronger at more than 80% funded (adjusted). In an effort to improve its funding ratios and meet the city's annually required contributions (ARC), the proposed fiscal 2013 budget includes the continuation of increased employer contributions to the city's three pension funds. The city implemented a Supplemental Funding Plan (SFP) in 2005 to increase annual pension contributions, although efforts to improve funding ratios were hampered by the market crash of 2008. SFP contributions in the proposed budget include the final increase for the civilian plan (bringing the city contribution to 18% of pay), plus a 1% increase for both police and fire. While Fitch acknowledges the increasing pension contributions as a proactive measure, the escalating costs and possible impact on both revenues and other spending priorities must also be recognized. On a related front, the city's OPEB liability totals $1.4 billion and the city to date has made limited progress in addressing the liability. A recent retirement program change that offers less generous benefits for employees hired after January 1, 2012 is expected to lessen both the pension and OPEB liabilities over time. Austin's debt profile is moderate, and the pace of debt retirement is above average. The city maintains approximately $181 million of authorized but unissued GO bonds, the majority of which was approved by voters in November 2006 and November 2010 bond elections. Drainage and water quality projects, transportation, parks, and library services are the largest components remaining from these authorizations. The city plans to return to the voters in November 2012 with a request for $385 million in new capital projects.