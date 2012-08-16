BRIEF-Molson Coors says it expects 2017 capex of $750 mln
* Molson Coors - Expects 2017 capital spending about $750 million based on foreign-exchange rates at the end of 2016 -conf call
Aug 16 Banco de Credito del Peru , Banco Internacional del Peru : * Moodys upgrades bcps foreign currency deposit ratings and affirms
interbanks ratings following action on Peru * Moodys upgrades banco de credito del Perus foreign currency deposit ratings
to baa2 from baa3, and prime-2 from prime-3 * Moodys affirms Banco Internacional del Perus baa3 and prime-3 foreign
currency deposit ratings
* Molson Coors - Expects 2017 capital spending about $750 million based on foreign-exchange rates at the end of 2016 -conf call
* An initial period of three years which is renewable; up to 500,000 sensors per year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Starts research and development tests in United States Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)