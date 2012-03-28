(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 28 For the third year in a row, a sharp rise in petroleum prices will
likely drive an increase in the first-quarter U.S. trade and current account
deficits, both of which have worsened steadily since the end of the recession.
With benchmark Brent crude prices still near their 2011 highs, Fitch Ratings
expects a rising oil import bill in the early months of the year to place some
drag on first-quarter U.S. GDP growth as imports once again rise
faster than exports.
The impact of rising prices for crude oil and related products has become
increasingly clear since 2010, pushing the overall trade and current account
deficits higher, even as trade balances for many key sectors of the economy
remain in surplus. The most recent trade data released by the Commerce
Department continues to paint a picture of worsening external balances, with
total monthly goods imports in January growing to $193.6 billion, an increase of
$14.9 billion, or 8.3% over the comparable figure for the previous year.
In the aggregate, the U.S. current account deficit (including trade in services,
investment income, and net transfers), worsened significantly in fourth-quarter
2011 as weakening overseas demand put a lid on export growth and the energy
import bill continued to rise.
The fourth-quarter 2011 current account deficit of $124.1 billion (compared with
$107.6 billion in the previous quarter) falls well short of the peak deficit
levels reported before the recession. Still, the deterioration of the current
account balance puts continuing pressure on the U.S. to rely on capital inflows
to fund the widening current account deficit. Over time, the associated build up
in U.S. external obligations to foreign creditors could pressure Treasury yields
and the value of the dollar.
The relative importance of energy is evident in the fact that the 2011 deficit
of $326.8 billion in petroleum products alone represented 58% of the total U.S.
goods and services deficit last year. In January, imports of crude oil, fuel
oil, and other petroleum products rose by $4.3 billion year over year, and
rising prices through the current quarter will likely lead to deteriorating
comparisons.
We note that U.S. exports of goods and services have continued to trend steadily
higher since the start of the recovery in 2009, but gains have been insufficient
to offset the impact of rising imports of oil, industrial products, and other
commodities.
The services trade balance, in particular, has improved sharply since the end of
the recession. The total U.S. surplus in traded services increased to $178.3
billion in 2011 from $145.8 billion in 2010, according to the Commerce
Department. However, the change has been masked by the rise in the goods trade
deficit to $738 billion last year, compared with a deficit of $645.9 billion in
2010.
Among major U.S. export-oriented industries, trade balances have continued to
improve. Industries with the largest ongoing trade surpluses include aircraft,
agricultural commodities, and chemicals, all of which continue to report solid
gains in exports.
Weakening trade balances have implications for U.S. growth. With increasing
fiscal drag on the horizon and U.S. investment and consumer spending still
growing slowly, there is little evidence that U.S. GDP growth will get a boost
from net exports in 2012, particularly if energy prices stay high and growth
rates in both developed and emerging economies continue to slow.
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)