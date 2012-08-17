Aug 17 - Fitch Ratings assigns an 'A' rating to the payment obligation of
the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) related to the 9B
Design-Build-Finance Project. The payments will support the planned issuance of
approximately $59.1 million Infrastructure Improvement Revenue Bonds, Series
2012(9B Design Build Finance Project), by the Florida Municipal Loan Council.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Pursuant to section 334.30 of Florida Statutes, FDOT can enter into
design-build-finance (DBF) contracts and other public-private partnerships for
projects included in FDOT's work program. Payments by FDOT can be made over
time, as long as obligations for such payments in total do not exceed 15% of
total federal and state funding for the State Transportation Trust Fund (STTF).
Bonds issued pursuant to this authorization are supported by statutorily
authorized payments to be made by FDOT, subject to appropriation, and pursuant
to a DBF contract. Fitch views the credit quality of the statutorily authorized
payments to be made by FDOT pursuant to the DBF contract for the 9B project as
'A'.
The 'A' rating reflects the legislative acknowledgement of the project financing
and parameters around future use of the security, the sound operating history of
the Florida DOT, a record of solid management of transportation funding and
assets, and a history of timely payment on contracts, as well as the state's
solid economic fundamentals. Maintenance of the 'A' rating will be based on
stability of the statutory framework as well as continued appropriation and
inclusion of the project in future FDOT work programs.
For further detail, please see 'Fitch Rates FL Municipal Loan Council
Infrastructure Improvement Revenue Bonds 'A'', dated Aug. 17, 2012, available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
